FACTS FOR FAMILIES: An attitude of gratitude this holiday season

Last week, I spoke of how Thanksgiving may look different in 2020 for many people and gave suggestions on other ways to celebrate it.

This year, our attitude needs to be centered on giving people grace about their decisions and focus on expressing gratitude and thankfulness in a variety of ways, even if the holidays look a little different this year.

Extension Educator Tessa Hobbs-Curley shares with us how to we can express gratitude during the upcoming holidays and beyond: