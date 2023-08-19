CHERI BURCHAM
Family Life Educator
Ignoring a chronic condition will not make it go away, and suffering is a poor management technique. If you live with a long-term health condition, why not learn how to manage it more effectively and live an active and fulfilling life?
Although the specifics of managing each health condition vary, the skills for managing most chronic conditions are quite similar. "Take Charge of Your Health" is a program designed to help you become a better health manager.
Myself along with Extension Educator Tessa Hobbs-Curley will be teaming up to provide this program online. This interactive series will be offered weekly on Thursdays starting Oct. 5 and ending Nov. 9 from 1-3 p.m.
Discover healthy ways to live with chronic conditions such as arthritis, diabetes, heart disease and others. Find practical ways of dealing with pain and fatigue, discover better nutrition and exercise choices, understand new treatment choices, and learn better ways to talk with your doctors and family about your health. There is no cost to participate, but participants are highly encouraged to attend as many sessions as possible.
This six-week series will be available by using the video conferencing platform Zoom. Prospective participants will need to register online at
go.illinois.edu/2023TakeChargeofYourHealth or contact the Moultrie-Douglas County Extension office at 217-543-3755 with any questions. Once registered a confirmation e-mail with webinar connection details will be sent.
University of Illinois Extension provides equal opportunities in programs and employment. If you need a reasonable accommodation to participate, please contact me, Cheri Burcham, at 217-543-3755. Early requests are strongly encouraged to allow sufficient time for meeting your access needs.
For more information on University of Illinois Unit 19 programming and to read more helpful articles, visit
extension.illinois.edu/ccdms, call us at 217-345-7034 or contact me at cburcham@illinois.edu Also visit the Family Files Blog at go.illinois.edu/familyfiles.
Cheri Burcham is the Family Life Educator at the U of I Extension. She can reached at
cburcham@illinois.edu.
