FACTS FOR FAMILIES: Building personal resiliency

The World Health Organization identifies stress as the global health epidemic of the 21st Century – and that was BEFORE the current pandemic! Everyone experiences stress and sometimes it can be perceived as positive by helping to motivate us to get things accomplished. However, if we accumulate stress and do not manage it effectively, it can become chronic and result in negative effects on our minds and bodies.

Individuals, families, and organizations all experience difficult times which can be stressful. How we manage those challenges and changes indicates how resilient we are. Resilience refers to the ability to adapt, recover and grow stronger from adverse situations. Just think of a rubber band. In order to stay strong during trying times, we must be able to stretch ourselves and even spring forward a little! In the research on adversity and resilience, there are several characteristics or traits that resilient people seem to possess. Also, according to Robert Brooks of Harvard Medical School, resilience can be considered “ordinary magic” because everyone has the capacity to be resilient - it can be nurtured and strengthened.