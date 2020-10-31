FACTS FOR FAMILIES: Celebrate National Family Caregiver Month in November

We all know someone who is providing care for someone else. They may be caring for an older parent, a disabled adult child, or a spouse suffering from a traumatic injury or chronic illness. Even parents raising children are considered caregivers. Caregivers give of themselves without expecting anything in return, and they rarely think of themselves first.

National Family Caregiver Month is coming up in November. Over 41 million people in the U.S. provide care for someone over the age of 50. 21% of them provide care for more than 41 hours a week, and the majority of these caregivers continue to work. Although there tends to be an average profile for caregivers, their population is greatly diverse representing both genders and all races, cultures and ages. It is a rewarding experience for most, but also has many challenges. Caregivers experience many difficult emotions along their journey and can also experience many losses including loss of privacy, freedom, money, identity and work.

University of Illinois Extension is currently hosting a webinar series for caregivers of older adults called Discover Caregiving Relationships. There are six sessions and they will continue weekly until Thursday, November 12. Anyone interested can still register for the remaining sessions online at https://go.illinois.edu/discovercaregiving.