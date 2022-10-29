FACTS FOR FAMILIES: Celebrate National Family Caregiver Month in November

We all know someone who is providing care for someone else.

They may be caring for an older parent, a disabled adult child, or a spouse suffering from a traumatic injury or chronic illness. Even parents raising children are considered caregivers.

Caregivers give of themselves without expecting anything in return, and they rarely think of themselves first.

National Family Caregiver Month is coming up in November. According to the 2020 update from the National Alliance for Caregiving and AARP, nearly 48 million people in the United States provide care for someone over the age of 18. Sixty-one percent of them continue to work while providing care.

Although there tends to be an average profile for caregivers, their population is greatly diverse, representing both genders and all races, cultures and ages. It is a rewarding experience for most, but also has many challenges. Caregivers experience many difficult emotions along their journey and can also experience many losses, including privacy, freedom, money, identity and work.

University of Illinois Extension has many resources available for caregivers. “Caregiving Relationships: For Those Who Care for Adults” is a six-session program that can be provided on request by the family life educators with Illinois Extension.

Topics include losses and mixed emotions; relationships in caregiving; self-care; communication; and social service supports. These sessions were also offered as a webinar series called “Discover Caregiving” and the recordings of these webinars can be found online at extension.illinois.edu/family/workshop-recordings There are also several caregiving tip sheets that accompany this program and can be found online at extension.illinois.edu/family/tip-sheets

We should all reach out to someone we know in that caregiver role and offer some small kindness. Can you run an errand for them? Provide a meal? Maybe send them on an evening out while you supervise?

Even a small encouraging note or gift would brighten their day. You could also share these web links with them for information they may find helpful:

AARP Caregiving Tools: www.aarp.org/home-family/caregiving/caregiving-tools/

www.aarp.org/home-family/caregiving/caregiving-tools/ Illinois Department on Aging Caregiver Support: www2.illinois.gov/aging/xxprograms/caregiver

www2.illinois.gov/aging/xxprograms/caregiver National Institute on Aging Caregiving: www.nia.nih.gov/health/featured/caregiving

www.nia.nih.gov/health/featured/caregiving Family Caregiver Alliance: www.caregiver.org

www.caregiver.org University of Illinois Extension Caregiving webpage: extension.illinois.edu/family/caregiving