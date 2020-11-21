FACTS FOR FAMILIES: Celebrating Thanksgiving in 2020

The holidays are fast approaching, and what is usually a fun time of preparation and anticipation for many is now clouded by uncertainty with COVID-19. With the surge in cases and the severity of the disease, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) suggests celebrating Thanksgiving with members of your own household (who consistently take measures to reduce the spread of COVID-19) or with others virtually to lower the risk of spread. They caution against hosting or participating in any in-person gathering if you or anyone in your household has been diagnosed, has symptoms, has been exposed to someone with the illness or is waiting on test results. They also include those who are at increased risk of severe illness from the virus — which is an older adult or person with certain medical conditions that put them at risk, or live or work with someone who is at an increased risk of severe illness. With that being said, the CDC also has list of safety guidelines found online at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/daily-life-coping/holidays.html for those that may plan to still gather.