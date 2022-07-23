FACTS FOR FAMILIES: Coping with back to school anxiety

School will be starting again before we know it, and although it can be exciting, it can also be a little intimidating and scary for some children. Extension Educator Tessa Hobbs-Curley has written a great article about this topic and shares some tips for families to prepare for school.

Tessa says: Anxiety disorders are the most common psychiatric diagnosis in school-age children worldwide. Anxiety may appear in different forms, including separation anxiety, social phobia, generalized anxiety, panic with agoraphobia, obsessive-compulsive disorder, and specific phobic disorders causing numerous problems in their lives.

Several issues can develop due to untreated stress, including lower academic achievement, increased difficulties with peers and parental relationships, poor self-esteem and intensified negative self-perception. Some anxiety is normal but be aware of the extreme. Transitioning back to class as summer ends can be a stressful time for children and parents.

Here are a few tips to start working on a week or two before school starts to help with getting back to the school year routine:

• Start setting a sleep schedule that is conducive to the time that one needs to be getting ready for school and going to bed at a reasonable time.

• Organize activities with familiar peers before school starts. The presence of a familiar peer during school transitions can improve children's academic and emotional adjustment.

• Plan a visit to the school. Role-play as if the bus is picking them up or if you are dropping them off for school. Take advantage of "Meet the Teacher" events to help the child practice walking into class while you wait outside or down the hall.

• Develop a reward or prize system that a child(ren) could earn for separating from mom or dad as they attend school.

• Acknowledge and validate the child's worries as starting school can be challenging but soon becomes easy and fun.