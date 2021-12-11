FACTS FOR FAMILIES: Easy DIY gifts this holiday season

Check out this great article by Extension Educator Judy Schmidt. Judy says: the old saying it is better to give than to receive is something that has always resonated with me. I love to give gifts and I especially love giving an item that I have created by hand.

Making gifts can be time consuming, and with the holidays are upon us, time is running short to create any handmade items this season. To help, we have compiled some simple, quick ideas of gifts you can make for family and friends that don’t take much time at all to create.

• Gifts from the kitchen are a great way to share simple and delightful gifts. Spice mixes, pomander balls, herbal teas and potpourris are just a few of the wonderful ideas with recipes included at go.illinois.edu/holidayrecipes

• Food mixes in a jar are a favorite of mine as well (both to give and receive!) North Dakota State University shares some great recipes at https://www.ag.ndsu.edu/publications/food-nutrition/mix-it-up-to-expand-your-gift-giving-dollar-with-food-mixes-in-a-jar for treats both savory and sweet!

• The 4-H Holiday Guide found online at https://4-h.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/11/4H-at-Home-Holiday-Activity-Guide-2020.pdf has a collection of simple holiday activities can do with your kids, many of which could be given as gifts, including ornaments, stamped gift wrap, bath bombs and scarves.

• If you have young children, handprint ornaments, drawings or poems are always a hit with grandparents and family members. Michigan State University Extension has a great recipe for salt dough ornaments (one of my all-time favorites), found at https://www.canr.msu.edu/news/fun_and_learning_with_salt_dough_ornaments The article also includes a link to a really good article from the NAEYC about how playing with dough can be beneficial to the development of young children.

No matter what you decide to create this year, if you give from your heart, your recipients will be excited to receive their special item. And if all of this is not enough to get you in the crafting spirit, there are also some documented health benefits to crafting, too!

Judy Schmidt's Connection Corner Blog can be found at extension.illinois.edu/blogs/connection-corner/

Cheri Burcham is the Family Life Educator at the U of I Extension.

