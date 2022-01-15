FACTS FOR FAMILIES: Eat red, blue, and purple foods for better health

Happy New Year! I thought it might be good to kick off the year with an article about healthy eating since so many resolutions are related to that topic. This article is from Extension Educator Kristin Bogdonas and explains why eating certain colored foods are good for us. Kristin says:

The function of anthocyanins in plants:

• Colored pigments in plants are produced to protect them from pathogens, predators, and climate conditions.

• They attract pollinators and act as antifeedants (adversely affects insects when eaten) and phytoalexins (inhibit the growth of parasites).

• Contribute to the plants’ sensory characteristics, color, and nutritional value.

• Natural colorants used in the food industry.

Anthocyanins are found in many plant sources including flowers, fruits, and vegetables.

• Fruits: Acai, apples, elderberries, chokeberries, blueberries, raspberries, cherries, red and purple grapes, black currants, pomegranates

• Vegetables: Red cabbage, purple potatoes, black carrots, eggplant, red onions, black beans

• Edible flowers: Red hibiscus, red clover, blue cornflower, blue rosemary, purple mint, purple sage, lavender

Increased attention has focused on the health benefits of consuming anthocyanin-rich foods and beverages.

Anti-inflammatory benefits: Inflammation can happen in the body for a number of reasons. Perhaps it’s due to a response to stimuli (allergies), injuries, or pathogens. Inflammation results in redness, pain, function losses, and also a large number of pro-inflammatory markers in the body. It’s important to treat inflammation since it is linked to many chronic diseases.

Anthocyanins help to reduce the pro-inflammatory levels in the body and also help facilitate muscle recovery after intense exercise. They protect against diabetes, obesity, have neuroprotective effects, aid in weight management, and improve vision.

Antioxidant benefits: Free radicals are a product of the body’s natural metabolism. However, an accumulation can be toxic and lead to the acceleration of the aging process and chronic conditions such as neurodegenerative and cardiovascular disorders, cancer, atherosclerosis, and ulcerative colitis.

Anthocyanins exhibit anti-oxidant capacity and have the ability to reduce the formation of free radicals and protect our cells from damage. Due to their antioxidant capacity, they have also demonstrated the ability to inhibit the initiation and progression of certain cancers such as colon, liver, breast, brain, and skin, among others.

Intake is higher in countries with a Mediterranean diet. For example, the average intake is 54.5 mg per person/day in Italy whereas in the U.S. it is only 12.5 mg per person/day. Anthocyanins are considered non-essential nutrients so recommended daily intakes are not well established. However, China is recommending a daily intake of 50 mg to help combat the risk of cancer, diabetes, and other degenerative diseases.

The Mediterranean eating pattern is high in fruits, vegetables, whole grains, legumes, and healthy fats. Ensure you’re getting a good daily dose of anthocyanins by eating more of the red, blue, and purple foods listed above.

Kristin Bogdonas's "Healthy Lifestyles that Last Blog," can be found at extension.illinois.edu/blogs/healthy-lifestyles-last-blog.

Cheri Burcham is the Family Life Educator at the U of I Extension.

