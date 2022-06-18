FACTS FOR FAMILIES: Eight tips for a successful summer

With the lazy days of summer upon us, Extension Educator Karla Belzer has a great article about how to make it more successful and enjoyable with our kids.

Karla says: What does having a successful summer mean to you? While each family may have its definition of a successful summer, I think it’s safe to say that most parents want their children and family to enjoy all that summer brings.

Before long, the chorus of “I’m bored” rings through my house. To prevent that, I thought it would be helpful to share a few tips on how to have a successful summer with kids.

Stick to a Schedule

While it’s not necessary to engage your children in a schedule with military precision in the summer (or at any time really), simple routines like regular waking, bed, and meal times are often enough to ensure structure and stability, while maintaining the carefree spirit of summer that we all love.

Stay Involved in Activities

Summer is a great time to cut back on your child’s activities, but be sure to keep them involved in something. It is important to stay involved as activities can provide a sense of structure and routine. Consider having your child try a new sport, activity, or club. Parents can even offer summer learning activities like enrolling in a class, introducing an online educational game, or even providing commercially available educational workbooks.

Set (and stick to) Screen Time Limits

It’s a good idea to set screen time expectations in your home and to stick with it throughout the year. While the expectation may be relaxed somewhat during the summer, parents are strongly encouraged to keep some sort of limit on screens. Families should aim to find balance in screen time and develop a digital use plan that works for them.

Tackle Chores and Responsibilities

Summer is an excellent time to teach children to take on (or continue) their household responsibilities. Assign chores that are developmentally age-appropriate for your child's skills and abilities. It is also important that parents ensure children have all of the tools and knowledge they need to complete the chore.

Read, Read, Read

Children who spend time reading in the summer have been found to make gains in their reading achievement over children who do not read during the summer. Many public libraries offer summer reading programs with incentives and prizes to encourage and entice children and families to keep reading!

Get Outside

No matter your age, it is important to incorporate physical activity into your daily routine. Aim for at least 60 minutes of physical activity each day for children. Families should try to spend time together outside for maximum benefit. Family bike rides or walks trips to the beach or pool, gardening, and visiting playgrounds or parks are great ways to get out and get fit together.

Stay Safe

As summer naturally brings about many more opportunities to get outside, the risk for accidental injury increases. Keep your children safe by implementing common safety measures. Wearing sunscreen and staying hydrated is especially important on hot summer days. Supervise your children in all outdoor activities – especially water activities including swimming and water play.

Keep It Fun

Whatever your plans are for a successful summer with your children, make sure it remains fun! Everyone, including children, needs downtime in a lifetime to relax, unwind, and restore – and summer offers a perfect opportunity for kids to do just that. Many families create summer bucket lists to keep the summer fun, interesting, engaging, and, perhaps, unscheduled.

Cheri Burcham is the Family Life Educator at the U of I Extension.

