FACTS FOR FAMILIES: Encourage volunteering in your family

I have always encouraged volunteering to the older adults I work with as a way to feel purpose, share wisdom and skills and socialize. So when I saw this article written by Extension Educator Judy Schmidt about how volunteering helps the whole family and why, I wanted to share with you.

Judy says: Volunteering together can be a great way for families to spend time with each other. Additionally, volunteering as a family has been shown to significantly impact the amount teens volunteers. America’s Promise found that 81 percent of teens who had one adult family member or role model who volunteered reported volunteering themselves.

If volunteering is new to your family, be sure to take some time to discuss each other’s interests and what you might be interested in doing. Take time to learn about some of the needs in your community from your local schools, libraries, animal shelters, non-profits, and park districts.

Once you learn about some local needs, brainstorm ways you could help. Be sure to think about the time you have available, the abilities and interests of your family members, and the logistics of the project you would like to help with. Once you have identified and made a plan for your project, make sure to carry it out.

For more specifics on how to get your family involved in volunteering, check out the “Volunteering: A learning opportunity” article from Minnesota Extension online at https://extension.umn.edu/supporting-learning/volunteering-learning-opportunity

If you are struggling to think of ideas, there are many great resources online to help you learn more about the great opportunities and organizations for families to volunteer. Schools are one place that are always looking for volunteers.

Now is a great time to check with your local schools to see what volunteer opportunities are available. Here are some ideas to check out at schools:

• Hold a used book sale and donate the money.

• Tutor students who are learning English as a second language.

• Make new kid survival kits for new students at the school.

• Collect school supplies to give to kids who need them.

• Form a study group to help kids with their schoolwork.

• Collect children's books for the library

• Tutor a student that needs help learning English or some other subject.

If you are interested in more volunteer ideas, check out this amazing collection of 366 community service ideas from our colleagues in Nebraska Extension online at https://lancaster.unl.edu/4h/serviceideas.shtml

Judy Schmidt's Connection Corner Blog, can be found at extension.illinois.edu/blogs/connection-corner

For more information on University of Illinois Unit 19 programming and to read more helpful articles, visit our website at https://extension.illinois.edu/ccdms , call us at 217-345-7034 or contact Cheri Burcham at cburcham@illinois.edu Also visit the Family Files Blog at https://extension.illinois.edu/blogs/family-files

Cheri Burcham is the Family Life Educator at the U of I Extension.

