FACTS FOR FAMILIES: Engage your brain with Wits Fitness classes

Since 2015, I have been facilitating monthly Wits Fitness brain exercise classes at several locations in Moultrie, Coles, Cumberland, and Shelby counties with an additional class being offered in Douglas County.

The purpose of these classes has been to educate participants on healthy brain contributors, and to present cognitive or mental challenges to participants in a highly social setting. Participants are not tested for Alzheimer’s Disease, and we make no claims that memory will be regained or that the classes prevent the onset of dementia.

Wits Fitness classes simply engage participants in interactive activities that challenge thinking and therefore help them stay mentally active — which can contribute to maintaining and improving brain function.

According to the Global Council on Brain Health, “Cognitively stimulating activities over the life course, such as engaging in formal or self-initiated informal educational activities, continuing to engage in work experiences, learning a new skill, or engaging in leisure activities that are mentally challenging, provide benefits for adults’ brain health.

Cognitively stimulating activities are mentally engaging activities or exercises that challenge a person’s ability to think. These activities can help you maintain your brain and cognitive abilities, such as your memory, thinking, attention and reasoning skills as you age.”

So, what types of cognitive stimulating activities are beneficial? GCBH reports that cognitively stimulating activities should be new, interesting, challenging, enjoyable, and encourage social engagement. Learning a new language or any new skill, taking a class on something you enjoy, creating art, gardening, volunteering — are all great examples of activities that challenge the brain. And those activities that also incorporate social engagement are beneficial for brain health.

One thing I really love about the Wits Fitness classes is the fellowship that I witness each time — and the laughter. These classes provide a great opportunity for participants to have fun while learning and trying new things. It’s all about the activity and not how well you perform it.

In 2020, we had to transition our delivery of the class to a virtual format due to the COVID pandemic, but we resumed in-person classes in April of 2021 and continue to host them this way. Locations and dates for 2022 include:

• Every first Monday of the month at the Mattoon Extension Office at 10 a.m. (except Sept. 5 will be Sept. 6 due to holiday.)

• Every first Monday of the month at the Shelby County Senior Center at 1 p.m. (except Sept. 5 will be Sept. 6 due to holiday.)

• Every third Monday of the month at the Arthur Extension office at 3 p.m.

• Every fourth Monday of the month at the First Christian Church in Sullivan at 1 p.m. (the location may change to Mid-Illinois Senior Services later in the year.)

• Every fourth Friday of the month at the Life Center of Cumberland County at 10:30 a.m. (except for November 24 will be November 18 due to holiday.)

There are no classes in July and December.

There is no cost to attend, but registration is highly recommended by calling the Arthur Extension office at 217-543-3755. This ensures that if there are any cancellations or changes, we can contact those who planned to attend. Face masks are required.

You are never too young or old to get started training your brain, so join me in this fun and informative class.

Cheri Burcham is the Family Life Educator at the U of I Extension.

