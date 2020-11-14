FACTS FOR FAMILIES: Extension addresses diabetes awareness in November

I would like to share this article written by Extension Educator Diane Reinhold:

More than 34 million people in the United States have diabetes; that's one in 10. An additional one in three U.S. adults have prediabetes, and 84% of them do not realize they have it.

University of Illinois Extension unveiled a social media awareness campaign on Nov. 1 to raise awareness and educate those impacted by diabetes. The monthlong campaign is featured on Extension's nutrition and wellness social media platforms.

Diabetes occurs when a person's blood glucose, also called blood sugar, is too high. Prediabetes occurs when blood sugar levels are higher than normal, but not yet high enough to be diagnosed as type 2 diabetes.

About 90 to 95% of those living with diabetes have type 2 diabetes. It often takes years for type 2 diabetes to develop and is usually diagnosed in adults; however, more and more teens and young adults are being diagnosed with Type 2 diabetes. Although researchers do not fully understand why some people develop diabetes and others do not, they know excess body weight, unhealthy food choices, and lack of physical activity are major risk factors.