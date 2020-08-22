FACTS FOR FAMILIES: Fighting social isolation and loneliness

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Charleston & Mattoon's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I am concerned for the older population right now. Data has shown that older adults are more vulnerable in this pandemic due to their weaker immune systems and higher likelihood of having chronic conditions including heart disease, lung disease, diabetes, kidney disease and many others. The CDC reports 8 out of 10 COVID-19 deaths have been adults 65 years of age and older. This has prompted the encouragement of older adults to self-quarantine, or physical distance from others - family, friends, social circles - to protect their health. This has been a necessary step to protect them from the virus, but it can have negative effects on their overall health by increasing social isolation.

Social isolation and loneliness are serious health risks that affect a large portion of the older population. Approximately one quarter of community dwelling older adults are socially isolated and 43% report feeling lonely – and this was data collected BEFORE this current pandemic. There is increasing evidence that social isolation has been linked to an increase in many physical and mental conditions like heart disease, obesity, depression, Alzheimer’s disease and even mortality. (Wu, 2020).

According to a recent article in The Conversation, Marcia G. Ory and Matthew Lee Smith from Texas A&M University gave some great suggestions for older adults to stay active and engaged especially during the pandemic: