Last week, this column featured an article about keeping your child’s stress levels low during vacation. This week, this article, written by Extension Educator Judy Schmidt, gives tips on how to keep our stress levels down with a budget-friendly vacation.

Judy says: I have wonderful memories of family vacations from when I was a child, but it wasn’t until I was a parent that I realized how expensive those special family moments can cost to create. Not all vacations have to be expensive, however. These five tips can help you stay within your budget while still creating wonderful memories.

Know your budget: Knowing most of the predictable costs of travel can help reduce stress and prevent surprises along the way. University of Illinois Extension Consumer Economic Educator Kathy Sweedler has created a very useful travel planning spreadsheet that can help families map out most of the costs of upcoming travel.

Be creative when it comes to meals: Eating out can get expensive quickly, so be creative about how you feed your crew. Find a hotel that offers free breakfast or has a kitchenette that would allow you to prepare simple breakfasts. Depending on the size of your group, renting a house or condo might be more economical if you can prepare and eat meals there. When possible, pack simple snacks and beverages for a few meals of the day. Choose lunch to be your larger meal at a restaurant as it is often cheaper than evening meals, and sometimes easier to reserve seating.

Plan early and research low-cost options: Prices are often cheaper when you book early and there is usually more availability which allows you to choose less expensive options. Consider lower cost adventures, such as camping, resorts that include free activities, or day trips to parks or beaches that don’t have a cost.

Compare transportation costs: There are a lot of reasons to consider different forms of transportation when you travel and sometimes you can be surprised at the actual cost of travel. Try this handy transportation mode comparison tool on the Saving on Travel website to find the true costs of different forms of travel.

Purchase some souvenir items and trinkets ahead of time: Souvenir items can add up quickly too, so try to purchase T-shirts, hats, light-up wands or other items you might purchase on the trip before you go for a fraction of the cost. If you are planning to purchase a few souvenirs along the way, it is a good idea to give your family members a budget, so they can each decide what they want to spend their money on.

For more tips on traveling on a budget and for helpful travel worksheets, check out the Saving on Travel website at extension.illinois.edu/finances/saving-travel.

For more information on University of Illinois Unit 19 programming and to read more helpful articles, visit extension.illinois.edu/ccdms, call 217-345-7034 or contact cburcham@illinois.edu.