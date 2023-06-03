CHERI BURCHAM
Family Life Educator
Last week, this column featured an article about keeping your child’s stress levels low during vacation. This week, this article, written by Extension Educator Judy Schmidt, gives tips on how to keep our stress levels down with a budget-friendly vacation.
Judy says: I have wonderful memories of family vacations from when I was a child, but it wasn’t until I was a parent that I realized how expensive those special family moments can cost to create. Not all vacations have to be expensive, however. These five tips can help you stay within your budget while still creating wonderful memories.
11 summer festivals across the US to check out on your next vacation
11 summer festivals across the US to check out on your next vacation
No more teachers, no more books! Whether you're taking time off of school, work, or just taking time for yourself, summer in the United States is arguably the best season to take a vacation. Not just any vacation, mind you, but the kind of getaway that puts the pep back in your step. The kind of trip that helps you recharge from the daily grind and leaves you feeling restored.
Bounce researched some of the best festivals to attend during your summer break, using Google deep-dives, Tripadvisor, Outside magazine, and various blogs. The 11 activities listed here give you the opportunity to take part in an amazing summer vacation experience in nearly every corner of the country.
The weather is warm, the sun is shining, the kids are out of school, and there is no shortage of things to do! From family-friendly fairs to outdoor adventures to dozens of music festivals, it's hard to know where to start and what activities to choose. Oftentimes, the travel budget is a major factor.
According to a recent
Bankrate survey, the elevated inflation rate has a vast majority of people saying they are staying closer to home and spending less money when it comes to planning their vacations. From COVID lockdowns to political uprisings, the United States can feel strangely divided and, in some instances, unsafe, so this list focuses on activities that not only cover a majority of the country but also provide safe and affordable options for everyone to be able to access and enjoy.
Steve Jennings // Getty Images
Boston Art & Music Soul Festival - Boston
Boston is known for many things—a marathon, a tea party, baked beans, etc. But one of the newer and more exciting things it is becoming known for is the
Boston Art & Music Soul Festival that takes place in Franklin Park from June 22-24. A mixture of arts, culture, and an educational conference, BAMS Fest is one of Boston's first festivals to uplift and centralize Black joy, voices, and artistry.
Plus, Franklin Park is a short drive away from the Museum of Fine Arts Boston, the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum, and Fenway Park. The price point for BAMS is also great for the pocketbook. There's even a
free registration for the family-friendly festival, as long as you bring your own chair and blanket with you.
Boston Globe // Getty Images
GoPro Mountain Games - Vail, Colorado
The skiing is amazing during Colorado winters, but don't count Vail out during the summer months. During the month of June, Vail becomes home to the
GoPro Mountain Games, a weekend-long event between June 8-11 that brings together sports, music, arts, and food in a festival that takes place surrounded by mountains and greenery. There's hiking, disc golf, kayaking, yoga, and a myriad of outdoor activities to take part in, as well as the chance to simply be a spectator. The festival is free to spectate, is family-friendly, and you can bring your dogs with you. It's a win-win on all fronts.
Cyrus McCrimmon // Getty Images
National Cherry Festival - Traverse City, Michigan
Michigan may leave you snowed in for the winter, but spending the summer in the Wolverine State gives you the opportunity to spend eight days celebrating at the
National Cherry Festival. With 85% of the events free and all of the events family-friendly, you can spend over a week indulging in pies, tarts, drinks, and anything else cherry that you could imagine. There's also a full carnival, daily musical acts, an air show, tea parties for kids, and if you feel so inclined—a National Cherry Queen competition and parade. It's got that wholesome vibe that leaves you nostalgic for simpler times.
Mal_Media // Shutterstock
Hiero Day - Oakland, California
There are plenty of things to love about California in the summer, and if you're a hip-hop, art, or dance fan then you should be spending September at the annual Hiero Day Festival in Oakland—home to the Black Panther Party, the famed Lake Merritt, and a breadth of hip-hop legends (E-40, Zion-I, Souls of Mischief, Too Short, Mac Dre) who were considered fundamental to the culture.
The Hieroglyphics crew pays homage to all things hip-hop and Bay Area every year with
Hiero Day. Last year, the event took place on three stages spread out over multiple blocks, allowing attendees to explore even more of what the city has to offer. Despite all it has to offer, you can get early bird tickets for under $20 a person. Plus, Oakland is only a 20-minute drive away from San Francisco.
MediaNews Group/Orange County Register // Getty Images
Outside Lands - San Francisco
Speaking of San Francisco, the entire city could be its own chosen summer activity—but it's worth checking out
Outside Lands, a festival that combines the perfect blend of cross-genre music, gourmet food, and larger-than-life art installations smack in the middle of the world-famous Golden Gate Park. This year's lineup features Kendrick Lamar, Foo Fighters, and Lana Del Rey, among others.
Spending three days in San Francisco also means you can explore. There's Young's Kung Fu Action Theatre & Laundry for a martial arts-inspired place to catch a nightcap and legendary food in the Mission District where you will probably find poet laureate
Tongo Eisen-Martin shouting prose on bookstore stages all within 30 minutes of the park itself. The festival is a little pricey, and so is the city, so prepare to have a little set aside to make it happen—but it's worth it.
Steve Jennings // Getty Images
Roswell UFO Festival - Roswell, New Mexico
When it comes to a unique summer adventure, it's hard to think of one that fits the bill more than the
Roswell UFO Festival in New Mexico. Taking place right before Independence Day (and no, we don't mean the UFO-based Will Smith movie), the festival incorporates a mixture of music, circus acts, history lessons, dance parties, laser shows, and of course—alien chases. The entire town feels dedicated to the belief in the unknown and allows you to tap into the inner child in all of us who believed that we weren't alone. Considering the event is put on by the city of Roswell, you have to appreciate an entire city embracing its far-out reputation.
PATRICK T. FALLON // Getty Images
Refuge Outdoor Festival - Carnation, Washington
The
Refuge Outdoor Festival doesn't sound like the typical arts and music festival weekend when you read about it. Taking place Aug. 18-20 in Carnation, Washington, this weekend-long camping event was created as a safe space, or refuge, for Black, Indigenous, and other people of color. At the festival, they could come and find peace, restoration, and renewal among community and allies. Planned events combine outdoor activities, holistic healing, music, performance art, and workshops with a social sciences focus.
While the town it takes place in is by far the smallest on this list, it does have Remlinger Farms, where you can pick your own berries during the summer, and a small but kitschy medieval village called Camlann worth checking out.
Ian Dewar Photography // Shutterstock
Life is Beautiful Festival - Las Vegas
Viva Las Vegas, and viva
Life is Beautiful! Downtown Las Vegas transforms from Sept. 22-24 to become a neon-coated festival paradise that you definitely want to leave the kids at home for. It's a nonstop mixture of pop, hip-hop, and EDM with headliners like The Killers, Flume, and The Yeah Yeah Yeahs surrounded by seemingly billions of glittering lights. Not to mention, Vegas has tons to offer on top of the festival. Usher has a residency there this summer, Steve Martin and Martin Short are taking their act to Vegas, and of course, casinos are everywhere for your roulette wishes and blackjack dreams. The festival experience can run upwards of four figures though, so be prepared.
Christopher Polk // Getty Images
Waynestock - New River Gorge, West Virginia
Called a "backyard Bonnaroo" by Outside magazine,
Waynestock Outdoor Adventure and Music Festival is like a backyard jamboree session—if your backyard happens to be one of the most beautiful areas of West Virginia. Taking place from June 8-11, the festival has a mixture of indie bands from all over the country playing against the backdrop of a rushing river. It also has aerial tramways, ziplining, hiking, white-water rafting, camping, glamping, mountain biking, rock climbing, and the list of outdoor activities just keeps going. It's family-friendly, it's fairly inexpensive, and it's the kind of festival that lets adults run around like kids in summer camp.
Canva
Festival Latino - Columbus, Ohio
Columbus celebrates all things Latino with their annual
Festival Latino, a two-day event that is free to the public and open to all ages. It brings together a mixture of music, art, dance, and of course, food—all under the premise of celebrating the multitude of positive contributions Latinos have made to the city, state, and country. Since the festival is free and in Columbus, you can also drive over to Cleveland if you choose to check out the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame or a Guardians game. While you're at it, make a side trip to the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, only an hour away from Cleveland proper.
Canva
Farm-to-Fork Festival - Sacramento, California
Voted the "
best place to live in California in 2023" by Forbes, Sacramento is home to some of the biggest music festivals like Aftershock, and some of the fastest-growing music festivals, like Sol Blume. It is also home to the Farm-to-Fork Festival, which celebrates the region's music and culinary gems.
A tasting event with local wineries and restaurants kick-off the festivities on Sept. 7 followed by locally sourced, multicourse meals prepped by top chefs Patrick Mulvaney and Randall Selland on Sept. 10. A free street festival at Capitol Mall from Sept. 22-23 ends things on a perfect note, with musical acts providing the perfect beats to go along with the array of local food, wineries, and craft beer all laid out for the more than
150,000 expected attendees.
This story originally appeared on Bounce and was produced and distributed in partnership with Stacker Studio.
Nono901 // Shutterstock
Know your budget: Knowing most of the predictable costs of travel can help reduce stress and prevent surprises along the way. University of Illinois Extension Consumer Economic Educator Kathy Sweedler has created a very useful travel planning spreadsheet that can help families map out most of the costs of upcoming travel. Be creative when it comes to meals: Eating out can get expensive quickly, so be creative about how you feed your crew. Find a hotel that offers free breakfast or has a kitchenette that would allow you to prepare simple breakfasts. Depending on the size of your group, renting a house or condo might be more economical if you can prepare and eat meals there. When possible, pack simple snacks and beverages for a few meals of the day. Choose lunch to be your larger meal at a restaurant as it is often cheaper than evening meals, and sometimes easier to reserve seating. Plan early and research low-cost options: Prices are often cheaper when you book early and there is usually more availability which allows you to choose less expensive options. Consider lower cost adventures, such as camping, resorts that include free activities, or day trips to parks or beaches that don’t have a cost. Compare transportation costs: There are a lot of reasons to consider different forms of transportation when you travel and sometimes you can be surprised at the actual cost of travel. Try this handy transportation mode comparison tool on the Saving on Travel website to find the true costs of different forms of travel. Purchase some souvenir items and trinkets ahead of time: Souvenir items can add up quickly too, so try to purchase T-shirts, hats, light-up wands or other items you might purchase on the trip before you go for a fraction of the cost. If you are planning to purchase a few souvenirs along the way, it is a good idea to give your family members a budget, so they can each decide what they want to spend their money on.
For more tips on traveling on a budget and for helpful travel worksheets, check out the Saving on Travel website at
extension.illinois.edu/finances/saving-travel.
For more information on University of Illinois Unit 19 programming and to read more helpful articles, visit
extension.illinois.edu/ccdms, call 217-345-7034 or contact cburcham@illinois.edu.
Cheri Burcham is the Family Life Educator at the U of I Extension. She can reached at
cburcham@illinois.edu.
