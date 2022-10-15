FACTS FOR FAMILIES: Five ways to combat the stigma of mental health challenges

October 10 was World Mental Health Day, and although it has passed, I still wanted to share this article written by Extension Educator Emily Schoenfelder because of its importance.

Having lived experience with mental health challenges myself and with loved ones, I feel it is vital to raise awareness around mental health issues. It is good to encourage everyone – in our communities, our workplaces, and our homes – to make mental health and well-being a priority. So how can you help?

Well, one of the biggest barriers to addressing mental health issues is stigma. Mental health stigma, or negative perceptions around mental health issues and those affected by them, can create lasting damage.

This stigma can come from external sources, or it can be internalized as negative self-talk or personal beliefs. It can cause those affected to feel shame and loneliness, suffer from bullying and discrimination, and become less likely to seek or stick with treatment. Luckily, there are easy ways that you and your family can take a stand against stigma:

Educate Yourself

Combat stigma by arming yourself with facts. The more you know about mental health issues, the less likely you are to buy in to untrue stereotypes and misinformation. And becoming well-informed doesn’t have to take a lot of time. Try reading up on one mental health disorder each day. The health topics provided online by the National Institute of Mental Health offer a few paragraphs covering signs and symptoms, risk factors, and treatments.

You can even get your kids in on the action with some great children’s books about mental health.

Know the Numbers

Did you know that 20% of adults will face a mental health challenge this year? Or that half of all adults will be diagnosed with a mental health issue at some point in their lifetime? Mental health issues are everywhere. Understanding the prevalence of mental health issues can make folks affected feel less alone. Knowing that it’s not just you can be an important first step in combating self-stigma and internalized shame.

Share Your Story

If it feels safe and comfortable for you, sharing your stories about how mental health has impacted your life can be a powerful way to destigmatize issues. Sharing your struggles (or even your best-practices for self-care) can foster empathy, reduce shame, build solidarity, and be a tangible reminder of the prevalence of mental health challenges. And sharing doesn’t need a be a big reveal or long, heartfelt conversation (though it can be). It might be as simple as starting a sentence with “my counselor mentioned…” or describing a relaxation practice.

Watch Your Language

Have you ever heard a detail-oriented person describe themselves as OCD? Or someone who’s having a bad day describe themselves as depressed? Obsessive Compulsive Disorder (OCD) and depression can be serious, even life-threatening, issues. People who casually claim to be suffering from these challenges may, in fact, be doing just that. But they may also be using these diagnosable issues to flippantly explain quirky behavior. While this can seem harmless, it can also minimize the real struggles faced by people affected with these challenges.

To help combat stigma, it’s important to stop using these terms offhandedly. If you’re guilty of this (I know I have been!) you may start by training yourself to think and speak about mental health issues as medical issues. This is important because, well, they are medical issues – and when you equate mental health with physical health, you’ll be less likely to joke about it. (For instance, you don’t often hear glib comments about cancer or diabetes.) You may even want to make this an expectation in your home to help train your kiddos to be more aware of their language as well.

Speak Up

When you hear or see someone else perpetuating stigma, speak up. There’s no need for contention or arguments but asking a polite question or offering some simple education in kindness can help others see the need for reduced stigma as well.