FACTS FOR FAMILIES: Five ways to support foster parents

Foster families are prevalent in our society and essential to the child welfare system. Eastern Illinois University graduate student Kayli Worthey has written this article that explains how we can support those who take on the role of foster parent.

Kayli says: According to the Adoption and Foster Care Analysis and Reporting System there were 407,493 children in foster care as of September 30, 2020. Almost half of the foster children are placed with non-relative foster families that act as their foster parents for less than a month to over five years. In 2019, there were 6,034 foster non-relative foster families in Illinois.

Foster parents play a critical role in the lives of youth in foster care and experience countless stressors, yet there is little information on how to support foster parents as friends and families.

Foster parents still struggle with burnout, judgment, child behavior and emotional issues, foster care agency relationships and policies, and issues with biological parents. Research has found that successful foster families are associated with social support like friends and family members.

As friends and family of foster families, it is vital to support these families while also respecting boundaries. Here are five ways you can support the foster families in your life:

1. Don’t judge

There are many different reasons individuals and couples choose to foster children. Whether it is an individual’s way to be a parent, a couple’s way to give back to the community, or even to help a family member in a time of need, foster parents do not need criticism regarding their choices. Foster parents may also face backlash over their parenting methods and discipline methods. Rather than commenting on things foster parents should be doing, take a step back and support your family member or friend by offering supportive words or a cup of coffee.

2. Offer emotional support

Sometimes, the best thing one can do is just be there for their loved ones, including foster parents. Fostering is a stressful journey with court dates, parental visits, and parenting in general. Foster parenthood and the complex hustle and bustle that comes with it can often leave foster parents feeling lonely and confused. Regularly check in with your friends or family to see how they’re doing. Be with them to listen, laugh and even cry with them. A vent session can be healing for foster parents. They may also just need a hug.

3. Invite them to practice self-care strategies

Even though foster parents will probably be focused on their foster children, they can’t forget about taking care of themselves. It will be an adjustment period for foster parents as they add to their home and their stress level. However, one won’t be able to provide the best care for their foster child if they cannot manage their stress. Remind the foster parents to take a break when needed, and that self-care is not selfish, it is essential! Invite them to go on a walk or to the gym. Join them in starting a new hobby or anything that can help them decompress.

4. Offer concrete support

When foster parents are running around trying to get children to appointments, in-home visits, assessments, family visits, school, and after-school activities, it is hard to find time to cook a nice meal, spend time with their spouse, clean the house, or run small errands. Prepare dinner for the family. Whether it is a frozen meal, crockpot dinner, or a gift certificate to a restaurant, it takes the stress off the foster parents to prepare dinner for at least one night.

Another way you can provide support is by helping foster parents with day-to-day tasks like cleaning around the house, running errands, or mowing the lawn.

5. Encourage them

Sometimes all a parent needs to hear is that they are doing a great job and that it’s normal to struggle with foster parenthood. Foster parents need to hear that there is no graceful way of foster parenting and that it’s okay. The important thing is that they are trying, and they are working hard to provide a healthy and stable home for their foster children. Offer encouraging words to the foster parents in your life as the simple “You are doing an amazing job” can go a long way during a rough patch.

Cheri Burcham is the Family Life Educator at the U of I Extension.

