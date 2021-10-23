FACTS FOR FAMILIES: Fuel up your family with meals in the field

In our area the harvest season continues with those long hours and irregular mealtimes for farm families. Extension Educator Mary Liz Wright wrote this article about feeding those out in the fields safely.

Mary Liz says: For generations, families have packed food into their cars to share a meal with those working in the field. We must remember that just as we need to fuel and tune up the equipment, the same thing is true for our bodies. We want to make sure we are giving our bodies what they need---no junk in our gas tanks—this time of year we need the high-octane supercharged stuff!

Here are a few tips to help you keep your family well-fed in this hectic season:

• Food safety

• Bring hand sanitizer and baby wipes for pre-meal hand "washing"

• Keep cold things cold (41°) and hot things hot (135°)–use separate coolers

• Convenience

• Simple recipes: (see booklet attached)

• The slow cooker is your friend, one with a locking lid is golden!

• Think easy to eat, handheld or drinkable soups

• Semi-homemade is OK—the deli is a quick fix or lunchmeat sandwiches paired with a hot soup

• Prepackage snacks for in between meals (granola bars, trail mix, washed fruits, and hard-boiled eggs, string cheese in a cooler)

• It's OK to use paper plates — the Styrofoam clamshells work really well if you are pre-portioning

• Nutrition

• Think high octane—oatmeal cookie rather than pound cake, trail mix rather than chips

• Try for a couple of servings of fruits & veggies—carrots sticks with sandwiches, apples and peanut butter, broccoli/cauliflower salad, vegetable soup

• Whole grain bread and crackers

• Water—lots of it! Tea or coffee for caffeine, try to avoid sugary soda

With a little organization you can feed your family well—so load up the SUV—head to the field and participate in the time-honored tradition of meals in the field!

Mary Liz Wright's, "Be Smart, Eat Well, Get Healthy" Blog, can be found at extension.illinois.edu/blogs/be-smart-eat-well-get-healthy

For more information on University of Illinois Unit 19 programming and to read more helpful articles, visit our website at https://extension.illinois.edu/ccdms , call us at 217-345-7034 or contact Cheri Burcham at cburcham@illinois.edu Also visit the Family Files Blog at extension.illinois.edu/blogs/family-files

Cheri Burcham is the Family Life Educator at the U of I Extension.

