FACTS FOR FAMILIES: Fun ways to spend family time outdoors this winter

Feeling a little stir crazy? It’s time to bundle up the family and head outside!

Youth Development Educator Emily Schoenfelder has written this great article with ideas of things to do outside. She says that research shows that spending time in nature has huge benefits for both children and adults. Increased physical activity, decreased feelings of anxiety, improved family connectedness, and higher cognitive functioning are just a few of these.

So here a few fun ways to spend time outdoors this winter…

• Build a nest — Take advantage of the bare trees and bushes of winter to spot birds’ nests…then try making your own. Weave twigs, dried grass, pine needles together for this fun STEM challenge.

• Plan your garden — Nothing can drive away winter blues like envisioning the spring! Use this time to prep your garden beds by adding compost and dried leaves to replenish soil nutrients. Then, grab some seed catalogs, decide what to plant, and mark out your plots and containers.

