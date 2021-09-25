FACTS FOR FAMILIES: Get caught up with all the services the U of I Extension provides

I feel like it is a good idea to periodically give an “Extension 101” update.

The University of Illinois Extension is the outreach arm of the University of Illinois. Extension staff take the research from the U of I and other universities and disseminate it throughout Illinois communities and share with residents for practical purposes. We have been doing this for over 100 years.

Sometimes people only know about a particular program like 4-H or Master Gardeners, but Extension staff provides resources and programming in several subject areas, the main ones being:

• 4-H and youth development

• Ag and natural resources (including horticulture, Master Gardeners and Master Naturalists)

• Family and consumer sciences

• Community and economic development

And we also have additional federal funding for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program Education through the Illinois Nutrition Education Program.

Since 2011, the state was divided into 27 units which include several counties joined together. This was done not only to be more fiscally responsible but to also maximize collaboration among staff and build partnerships to bring about more programming.

Our Unit 19 includes the counties of Coles, Cumberland, Douglas, Moultrie and Shelby. We have offices in Shelbyville, Mattoon, Toledo and Arthur.

Please visit our website at https://extension.illinois.edu/ccdms to get a better idea of our staff and the huge variety of programs being offered that you may want to take advantage of.

As many people know, we rarely charge a fee for our programs unless we are trying to recover some of the cost of materials used. So how do we cover the cost of providing service to thousands of people each year? Extension receives federal, state, county and local funding as well as private donations. All of these funding sources are VITAL to continue our programs.

If you ever have any questions about Extension, 4-H, our funding, and our programs, please feel free to contact a staff member or myself and we’ll be happy to provide answers.

For more information on University of Illinois Unit 19 programming and to read more helpful articles, visit our website at https://extension.illinois.edu/ccdms , call us at 217-345-7034 or contact Cheri Burcham at cburcham@illinois.edu Also visit the Family Files Blog at https://extension.illinois.edu/blogs/family-files

Cheri Burcham is the Family Life Educator at the U of I Extension.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Build your health & fitness knowledge Sign up here to get the latest health & fitness updates in your inbox every week! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.