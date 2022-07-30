 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
FACTS FOR FAMILIES: Help children find a healthy balance with their tech time

Cheri Burcham

We use technology in many ways during everyday routines, and young children don’t want to be left out. The Illinois Early Learning Project has a great tip sheet that shares some ways families and caregivers can find a healthy balance with technology and electronic media in their daily lives:

Use technology together: Talk and interact while using technology. Conversations help your child understand what she sees and how technology works. Talk about what you see to help your child understand it.

Choose wisely: Young children have trouble telling the difference between reality and fantasy. Choose age-appropriate, nonviolent media for young children.

Be a good role model: Your child is watching your technology use, which can often interfere with sleep and mealtimes. Find a healthy balance between when you use technology and when you take a break from it.

Encourage learning: Choose educational games and programming that help children learn. Show them that technology can also help them find important, useful information.

Balance your time: Young children need hands-on play with real objects. They benefit most from their interactions with people through play and conversations. Use technology to enrich and build upon other experiences. Develop a family plan for media and decide ahead of time when and what to watch.

For more information from the Illinois Early Learning Project, visit www.illinoisearlylearning.org

Cheri Burcham is the Family Life Educator at the U of I Extension.

