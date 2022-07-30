FACTS FOR FAMILIES: Help children find a healthy balance with their tech time

We use technology in many ways during everyday routines, and young children don’t want to be left out. The Illinois Early Learning Project has a great tip sheet that shares some ways families and caregivers can find a healthy balance with technology and electronic media in their daily lives:

• Use technology together: Talk and interact while using technology. Conversations help your child understand what she sees and how technology works. Talk about what you see to help your child understand it.

• Choose wisely: Young children have trouble telling the difference between reality and fantasy. Choose age-appropriate, nonviolent media for young children.

• Be a good role model: Your child is watching your technology use, which can often interfere with sleep and mealtimes. Find a healthy balance between when you use technology and when you take a break from it.

• Encourage learning: Choose educational games and programming that help children learn. Show them that technology can also help them find important, useful information.

• Balance your time: Young children need hands-on play with real objects. They benefit most from their interactions with people through play and conversations. Use technology to enrich and build upon other experiences. Develop a family plan for media and decide ahead of time when and what to watch.