FACTS FOR FAMILIES: Helping youth develop an attitude of gratitude

The season for giving has come to a close, but if your kids are more focused on all that they can get this time of year, how about trying a gratitude practice?

This article written by Extension Educator Leilah Siegel focuses helping our youth to foster gratitude and the importance it has in their lives.

Leilah says: Studies have shown that people who regularly practiced gratitude were found to have lower rates of depression, more impulse control, and stronger immune systems. By encouraging children to develop these habits at an early age, you can help to set them up for happier, healthier, and more successful lives.

Here are three ways to cultivate a gratitude practice with the young people in your lives:

Model It. Practice modeling gratitude yourself. Children watch everything that the adults in their lives do. Seeing you or other trusted adults take the time to thank others will make them more likely to do the same as well. Model grateful behavior by giving them and others at least one sincere compliment daily.

Journal It. Keep a Gratitude Journal and discuss it with your child. At the end of the day before bed, take turns sharing at least one thing that you’re grateful for. If they have trouble thinking of something, ask them questions like, “What was the best part of today?” or “What was a fun experience you had today?” Write down their responses and challenge them to not repeat the same things each time. Discussing things that they’re grateful for on a regular basis will begin to focus their attention more naturally to gratitude.

Create it. Create opportunities for the youth in your life to help others. Allow them to receive gratitude by doing random acts of kindness, volunteering, or helping with chores. Tell youth that you would like to do something nice for other people and see what ideas they come up with. Volunteering at a food pantry, donating to a homeless shelter, or writing thank you notes to troops are just a few ideas. Making the effort now to instill an “attitude of gratitude” in the young people in your life will reap benefits for years to come.

Leilah Siegel's "Our Illinois 4-H Story" Blog, can be found at extension.illinois.edu/blogs/our-illinois-4-h-story

For more information on University of Illinois Unit 19 programming and to read more helpful articles, visit our website at https://extension.illinois.edu/ccdms , call us at 217-345-7034 or contact Cheri Burcham at cburcham@illinois.edu Also visit the Family Files Blog at https://extension.illinois.edu/blogs/family-files

Cheri Burcham is the Family Life Educator at the U of I Extension.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Build your health & fitness knowledge Sign up here to get the latest health & fitness updates in your inbox every week! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.