 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
FACTS FOR FAMILIES: How to enjoy a slightly different Halloween this year
0 comments
editor's pick top story
FACTS FOR FAMILIES

FACTS FOR FAMILIES: How to enjoy a slightly different Halloween this year

{{featured_button_text}}
Cheri Burcham

Halloween may look a little different this year. Extension Educators Mary Liz Wright and Susan Glassman give us some suggestions for celebrating in 2020:

This year, Halloween falls on a Saturday, and will showcase a spooky full moon. Add in a day of family activities and don’t forget the costumes, you can wear them all day! Even without traditional trick or treating, your family can have a full day of fun.

For Halloween 2020:

• Learn about pumpkins online at https://web.extension.illinois.edu/pumpkins/ - fun activities and history!

• Try a new pumpkin recipe

• Go to a pumpkin patch

• Create something to give likeHalloween cards to the veterans hospital, cookies for a neighbor.

• Gather some snacks and jump in the car and drive around looking at Halloween decorations. You will be surprised how many people decorate their house for Halloween.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

• Organize a Halloween scavenger hunt where children are given lists of Halloween-themed things to look for while they walk outdoors or inside your house. (Candy can be hidden for an extra surprise!)

• Enjoy a Halloween movie night with your family.

• Go “Ghosting.” Make pumpkin muffins and deliver them to your loved ones or neighbors. Leave them at the front door and ring the bell and run fast!

• Go on a family walk together in costume, take funny pictures along the way and post on social media.

• Have a “haunted dinner.” Create a spooky feast and dress up in in your costume. Have a contest for the spookiest food or best costume. Try Jack ‘o Lantern quesadillas – recipe can be found online at https://eat-move-save.extension.illinois.edu/eat/recipes/vegetable-quesadillas (Cut the top tortilla into a Jack ‘o Lantern face.) Don’t forget the “melted witch” (green sport drink) for a beverage.

Most importantly, spend time together making memories and try something different this year. You may find you have made a new tradition.

Source: Mary Liz Wright, Susan Glassman. Be Smart, Eat Well, Get Healthy Blog, https://extension.illinois.edu/blogs/be-smart-eat-well-get-healthy

For more information on University of Illinois Unit 19 programming and to read more helpful articles, visit our website at https://extension.illinois.edu/ccdms , call us at (217)345-7034 or contact Cheri Burcham at cburcham@illinois.edu Also visit the Family Files Blog at https://extension.illinois.edu/blogs/family-files

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Build your health & fitness knowledge

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

'Darkest days in history': Expert reacts to Covid-19 milestone

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News