FACTS FOR FAMILIES: How to enjoy a slightly different Halloween this year

Halloween may look a little different this year. Extension Educators Mary Liz Wright and Susan Glassman give us some suggestions for celebrating in 2020:

This year, Halloween falls on a Saturday, and will showcase a spooky full moon. Add in a day of family activities and don’t forget the costumes, you can wear them all day! Even without traditional trick or treating, your family can have a full day of fun.

For Halloween 2020:

• Learn about pumpkins online at https://web.extension.illinois.edu/pumpkins/ - fun activities and history!

• Try a new pumpkin recipe

• Go to a pumpkin patch

• Create something to give likeHalloween cards to the veterans hospital, cookies for a neighbor.

• Gather some snacks and jump in the car and drive around looking at Halloween decorations. You will be surprised how many people decorate their house for Halloween.

• Organize a Halloween scavenger hunt where children are given lists of Halloween-themed things to look for while they walk outdoors or inside your house. (Candy can be hidden for an extra surprise!)

• Enjoy a Halloween movie night with your family.