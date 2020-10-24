 Skip to main content
FACTS FOR FAMILIES: How to enjoy a slightly different Halloween this year
FACTS FOR FAMILIES: How to enjoy a slightly different Halloween this year

Cheri Burcham

Halloween may look a little different this year. Extension Educators Mary Liz Wright and Susan Glassman give us some suggestions for celebrating in 2020:

This year, Halloween falls on a Saturday, and will showcase a spooky full moon. Add in a day of family activities and don’t forget the costumes, you can wear them all day! Even without traditional trick or treating, your family can have a full day of fun.

For Halloween 2020:

• Learn about pumpkins online at https://web.extension.illinois.edu/pumpkins/ - fun activities and history!

• Try a new pumpkin recipe

• Go to a pumpkin patch—since they are outdoors—many are open!

• Create something to give—Halloween cards to the Veterans Hospital, cookies for a neighbor.

• Gather some snacks—jump in the car and drive around looking at Halloween decorations—you will be surprised how many people decorate their house for Halloween.

• Organize a Halloween scavenger hunt where children are given lists of Halloween-themed things to look for while they walk outdoors or inside your house. (Candy can be hidden for an extra surprise!)

• Enjoy a Halloween movie night with your family.

• Go “Ghosting”! Make pumpkin muffins and deliver them to your loved ones or neighbors. Leave them at the front door and ring the bell and run fast!

• Go on a family walk together in costume, take funny pictures along the way and post on social media.

• Have a “haunted dinner.” Create a spooky feast and dress up in in your costume. Have a contest for the spookiest food or best costume. Try Jack ‘o Lantern quesadillas – recipe can be found online at https://eat-move-save.extension.illinois.edu/eat/recipes/vegetable-quesadillas (Cut the top tortilla into a Jack ‘o Lantern face.) Don’t forget the “melted witch” (green sport drink) for a beverage.

FACTS FOR FAMILIES: Stress less and your brain will thank you!

Most importantly, spend time together making memories and try something different this year. You may find you have made a new tradition.

Source: Mary Liz Wright, Susan Glassman. Be Smart, Eat Well, Get Healthy Blog, https://extension.illinois.edu/blogs/be-smart-eat-well-get-healthy

For more information on University of Illinois Unit 19 programming and to read more helpful articles, visit our website at https://extension.illinois.edu/ccdms , call us at (217)345-7034 or contact Cheri Burcham at cburcham@illinois.edu Also visit the Family Files Blog at https://extension.illinois.edu/blogs/family-files

