FACTS FOR FAMILIES: How to enjoy a slightly different Halloween this year

• Go “Ghosting”! Make pumpkin muffins and deliver them to your loved ones or neighbors. Leave them at the front door and ring the bell and run fast!

• Go on a family walk together in costume, take funny pictures along the way and post on social media.

• Have a “haunted dinner.” Create a spooky feast and dress up in in your costume. Have a contest for the spookiest food or best costume. Try Jack ‘o Lantern quesadillas – recipe can be found online at https://eat-move-save.extension.illinois.edu/eat/recipes/vegetable-quesadillas (Cut the top tortilla into a Jack ‘o Lantern face.) Don’t forget the “melted witch” (green sport drink) for a beverage.

Most importantly, spend time together making memories and try something different this year. You may find you have made a new tradition.

Source: Mary Liz Wright, Susan Glassman. Be Smart, Eat Well, Get Healthy Blog, https://extension.illinois.edu/blogs/be-smart-eat-well-get-healthy