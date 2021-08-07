FACTS FOR FAMILIES: How to enjoy fair food without going overboard

It is the season of fairs and fair food! I wanted to share this article from Extension Educator Jenna Smith about how to still enjoy your favorites within reason.

Jenna says: Many of the fairs and festivals we missed last year are back and ready to entertain. Deep fried candy bars, onion blossoms, and fried cheese curds are a “must-have” for some, but nutritional nightmares for cardiologists. The question is can we enjoy our favorite fair foods while still maintaining a healthy lifestyle?

Absolutely! You don’t have to completely abstain from getting the food you’ve been thinking about all year. Pick a couple of your “must-haves” and one or two of your favorite friends to share it with; most portions are far greater than an actual serving size.

Also, don’t let yourself come to the fair starving. Since you likely won’t get many fruits and vegetables at the fair, be sure to eat plenty before or after your trip. This will give your body important nutrients that it may have otherwise missed.

Don’t forget to stay hydrated while walking the festival streets. Bring a bottle of water and refill often.

If looking for healthier options at the fair, try a grilled pork loin sandwich rather than a fried pork tenderloin. Roasted corn on the cob can be a good side dish. Just ask them not to dip it in the large pail of butter!

If you’re headed to the Illinois State Fair, be sure to check out the Farmers Market Tent to feast on watermelon, muskmelon and more. For those who are working or showcasing at the fair for more than one day, consider packing your lunch to have a healthy meal and save on money.

Enjoy your fair food but do so with these healthier tips!

Grilled Corn on the Cob

5 ears of corn

3 Tablespoons margarine, melted

1/2 teaspoon ground cumin

1/4 teaspoon chili powder

2 teaspoons fresh chopped cilantro

Soak corn in husk for at least 15 minutes to provide extra moisture for steaming. Preheat grill to medium heat (350 degrees F.) Pull back husks from ears of corn, leaving the husks attached. Remove silk and rinse the ear with water; set corn aside. In a small bowl, combine margarine, cumin and chili powder. Brush mixture onto ears of corn, saving leftovers. Bring husks up to cover the corn. Place on hot grate and grill for 15 minutes, turning occasionally. Wearing an oven mitt, hold the corn and peel the husks from the top down; remove any excess ash on the corn. Brush with leftover margarine mixture. Sprinkle with cilantro.

Yield: 5 servings

Nutrition Facts (per serving): 170 calories, 7 grams fat, 85 milligrams sodium, 27 grams carbohydrate, 0 grams fiber, 5 grams protein

Jenna Smith's "Simply Nutritious, Quick and Delicious" blog, can be found at https://extension.illinois.edu/blogs/simply-nutritious-quick-and-delicious

For more information on University of Illinois Unit 19 programming and to read more helpful articles, visit our website at extension.illinois.edu/ccdms, call us at 217-345-7034 or contact Cheri Burcham at cburcham@illinois.edu Also visit the Family Files Blog at extension.illinois.edu/blogs/family-files

Cheri Burcham is the Family Life Educator at the U of I Extension.

