FACTS FOR FAMILIES: How to keep resilient as you age

The American Psychological Association defines resiliency as the process of adapting well in the face of adversity, trauma, tragedy, threats or significant sources of stress.
They also say that resilience is not only about “bouncing back” from difficult experiences, but also involves profound personal growth. In past articles, I have written about the many characteristics or traits that highly resilient people possess, as identified by research.
But let’s talk about what happens to resilience as we age. A number of studies have shown that levels of resilience do not decline with age. In fact, since many older adults face additional life stressors like chronic health conditions, physical and cognitive decline and potential loss of roles and social supports – resilience is not only about facing adversity but also effectively adapting, adjusting and acceptance.
Beside characteristics mentioned before like sense of humor, self-esteem, hope, social support and social connectedness, additional studies include better health and well-being and increased levels of spirituality as being associated with greater resilience.
Interventions such as reminiscence, life review, wisdom enhancements, and mindfulness-based approaches may facilitate resilience in later life – along with a sense of purpose. Can you have a sense of purpose even if you can’t exactly identify what it is? Yes, you can!
Researchers agree that we all have things we care about and have special talents that we can apply to make a meaningful difference in the world around us. Purpose is not static but a constant practice. We can have multiple purposes that rise and fall in importance over our lifetime as schedules and priorities shift and change.
During those changes or life transitions, we need to slow down, reflect and take time to reprioritize. People draw on the skills, knowledge and values they have cultivated over a lifetime to start a new chapter.
Take a moment to think of some ways to build or nurture your resiliency levels as you age. Remember everyone has the capacity to be more resilient and “what defines us is how well we rise after falling.”
PHOTOS: A look back at Mattoon businesses through the years
PHOTOS: A look back at Mattoon businesses through the years
Mattoon Area Educational Extension Center
General Electric Co.
Ellen Kay's
East Rudy Place
E. Rudy Place
Downtown Aerial
Douglas Nursing Center
Consolidated Telemarketing Association (CTA)
Central Illinois Public Service (CIPS)
Burtschi
Blaw-Knox
Anaconda
Cheri Burcham is the Family Life Educator at the U of I Extension.