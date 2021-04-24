FACTS FOR FAMILIES: How to keep resilient as you age

The American Psychological Association defines resiliency as the process of adapting well in the face of adversity, trauma, tragedy, threats or significant sources of stress.

They also say that resilience is not only about “bouncing back” from difficult experiences, but also involves profound personal growth. In past articles, I have written about the many characteristics or traits that highly resilient people possess, as identified by research.

But let’s talk about what happens to resilience as we age. A number of studies have shown that levels of resilience do not decline with age. In fact, since many older adults face additional life stressors like chronic health conditions, physical and cognitive decline and potential loss of roles and social supports – resilience is not only about facing adversity but also effectively adapting, adjusting and acceptance.

Beside characteristics mentioned before like sense of humor, self-esteem, hope, social support and social connectedness, additional studies include better health and well-being and increased levels of spirituality as being associated with greater resilience.