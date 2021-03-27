FACTS FOR FAMILIES: Improving brain health and memory

Since we just finished celebrating Brain Health Awareness Week, I would like to share a few simple strategies that can help us improve our memory and ability to learn:

• Relax: Tension makes memory lapses more likely. Reducing stress improves learning and recall.

• Slow down, pay attention, and stay focused: If you want to recall something later, pay close attention to it now. Concentrate on what you’re doing and reduce distractions and interruptions. Don’t rush. Focus and attention take time.

• Repeat it: Repetition strengthens connections in your brain.

• Write it down: Putting important information in writing both repeats it and provides a visual reminder. Carry a notepad, calendar, or use your smartphone.

• Visualize: Creating an image of what you want to remember improves recall by giving your brain another way to access the information.

• Make associations: Relate new experiences and information to what you already know, to embed it in existing synaptic connections. This strategy can be useful in remembering names: at a dinner party, you might associate “Pam” with “red dress” and “red wine.”

