I would like to share with you an educational opportunity that will be available soon for area residents.

The University of Illinois, along with the Interdisciplinary Health Sciences Institute, a campus-wide health sciences-oriented research institute, in partnership with Illinois Extension, has developed the Community Seminar Series.

The program offers the community the opportunity to learn about current health research, learn how to identify reliable sources of health information, and engage directly with University of Illinois researchers.

This collaboration has been producing several webinar series each year for many years now.

Illinois Extension offers the Summer Self Care 2023 online series, in which health science experts from the University of Illinois offer holistic, forward-thinking solutions to address today's health challenges. All webinars and courses are eligible for CEUs and CPDUs.

“Given the current state of health information, there is a pressing need to create models that enable researchers, educators, and community stakeholders to collaborate and exchange knowledge on relevant health subjects,” says Extension outreach associate Dee Walls. “The goal is to offer the general public up-to-date, evidence-based health information.”

Sessions and dates:

July 19, Sleep Matters: Improve Sleep for Better Health

July 26, Our Food Future: Feeding the World with GMOs

Aug. 2, Polypharmacy Part 2: The Rise of Prescription Drugs and OTC Medications

Aug, 9, Voice Care: Prevent Damage and Improve Longevity

Aug. 16, Sodium: The Basics of Dietary Education

All sessions begin at noon.Participation is free, but registration is required at go.illinois.edu/SummerSelfCare23.