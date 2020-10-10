FACTS FOR FAMILIES: Is it time for a digital detox?

Spending too much time on social media can also impact self-image by comparing to others they see online. They may have a few people on their social media that are thinner, prettier, or more fit and start to self-critique themselves.

Excessive social media presence can also cause anxiety, depression, weight gain, unhealthy eating, and lack of exercise, which can impact one’s self-image. The online world can affect a person’s time management and work ethic. Have you ever thought, “I am going to check Facebook real fast before I go to bed,” and then an hour later, you are finally going to bed? Studies have shown 1 out of 8 people check social media apps as the last thing they do before they go to bed, keeping it within arm’s reach while they sleep, and the first thing when they wake up. It is okay to do this if it is not interfering with one’s daily function and schedule. People have woken up tired and have even been late to work because of spending too much time on social media.