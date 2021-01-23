FACTS FOR FAMILIES: Keeping resilient as we age

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Studies with aging adults confirm that a number of internal and external protective factors — many that have been mentioned before like self-esteem, purpose, hope, humor and self-acceptance — are associated with the emergence of resilience in the face of challenges. Other studies link resilience in older age also to the availability of social networks, social support and integration and social connectedness within the community.

Additional studies include better health and well-being as being associated with greater resilience and agree that higher levels of social and communal interaction and increased levels of spirituality improve resilience. Interventions such as reminiscence, life review, wisdom enhancements, and mindfulness-based approaches may facilitate resilience in late life.

Sense of purpose is mentioned often in literature in relation to resilience and older adults. Researchers agree that you can have a sense of purpose even if you can’t say or identify exactly what your purpose is. They say that we all have things that we care about, and we all have special talents that we can apply to make a meaningful difference in the world around us. We can have multiple purposes that rise and fall in importance over our lifetime, as schedules are juggled and priorities shift.