FACTS FOR FAMILIES: Kind mind, happy heart

I would like to share an article by Extension Educator Kristin Bogdonas about how being kind can be good for you!

“Together we can change the world, just one random act of kindness at a time.” — Ron Hall

In a study from the Journal of Social Psychology, researchers investigated the effects of a seven-day kindness activities intervention on changes in happiness. Participants were instructed to carry out acts of kindness during a seven-day period and the researchers measured ‘happiness’ of each person before and after the intervention. The study revealed that being kind to oneself, a friend or stranger and even witnessing acts of kindness boosted levels of happiness. There was also a positive correlation between the number of kind acts performed and the level of happiness reported.

Kindness has a ripple effect. Be the person that fosters kindness in others around you. We can’t force other people to be kind but we can influence others with our own kind acts and generosity. Kindness has many forms but the purest requires no pay-back. How do you show kindness to yourself, your family and even strangers that you meet?