FACTS FOR FAMILIES: Lack of motivation: Are the 3 P’s to blame?

Many years ago, when I was a lot younger, I was told by several seniors that life seems to go by faster as you get older. I didn't understand what they meant at the time, but as I get older, I know exactly what they were talking about! They would also tell me that as you age, your body wants to slow down, but you just have to keep on going — that the day you stop — you're done. Staying physically, mentally and socially active, can prolong and enhance the quality of life and contributes to healthy aging. So….how do you stay motivated or find your "get up and go" when it may have already got up and went?

The level of motivation ebbs and flows throughout the lifespan. Some might find that there is little motivation for one task while there is high motivation for another. We all have "jobs" that we tend to put off because they are not necessarily enjoyable. Those who have always struggled with motivation will more than likely continue to do so. The good news is that there are ways to raise one's motivation, but we must look at the reasons it is low to begin with. Causes often associated with low motivation are procrastination, perfectionism and pessimism.