FACTS FOR FAMILIES: Learn self-management skills for chronic health conditions

Ignoring a chronic condition will not make it go away, and suffering is simply a poor management technique. So, if you live with a long-term health condition, why not learn how to more effectively manage it and live an active and fulfilling life?

Believe it or not, although the specifics of managing each condition vary, the skills for managing most chronic conditions are actually quite similar.

I have been a certified facilitator for the chronic disease self-management program developed by Stanford University for 14 years now, and I am a huge believer in how effective it can be.

The program, commonly called "Take Charge of Your Health," is designed to help you become a better health manager. Myself and Extension Educator Tessa Hobbs-Curley, will be providing this program online. Classes will be offered weekly on Thursday afternoons starting Oct. 27 and ending Dec. 8 (no session on Nov. 24), from 1–3:30 p.m.

This six-week series will be available to the public online by using the free video conferencing platform Zoom. Prospective participants will need to register no later than Oct. 25 by going to go.illinois.edu/TakeCharge2022 or by e-mailing Cheri Burcham at cburcham@illinois.edu.

Classes are highly engaging, and topics include dealing with difficult emotions; improving and maintaining strength, flexibility, and endurance; appropriate use of medications; communicating effectively with family, friends, and health professionals; nutrition; and much more.