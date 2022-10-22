 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

top story
FACTS FOR FAMILIES

FACTS FOR FAMILIES: Learn self-management skills for chronic health conditions

  • 0
Cheri Burcham

Ignoring a chronic condition will not make it go away, and suffering is simply a poor management technique. So, if you live with a long-term health condition, why not learn how to more effectively manage it and live an active and fulfilling life?

Believe it or not, although the specifics of managing each condition vary, the skills for managing most chronic conditions are actually quite similar.

I have been a certified facilitator for the chronic disease self-management program developed by Stanford University for 14 years now, and I am a huge believer in how effective it can be.

The program, commonly called "Take Charge of Your Health," is designed to help you become a better health manager. Myself and Extension Educator Tessa Hobbs-Curley, will be providing this program online. Classes will be offered weekly on Thursday afternoons starting Oct. 27 and ending Dec. 8 (no session on Nov. 24), from 1–3:30 p.m.

FACTS FOR FAMILIES: Five ways to combat the stigma of mental health challenges

This six-week series will be available to the public online by using the free video conferencing platform Zoom. Prospective participants will need to register no later than Oct. 25 by going to go.illinois.edu/TakeCharge2022 or by e-mailing Cheri Burcham at cburcham@illinois.edu

Classes are highly engaging, and topics include dealing with difficult emotions; improving and maintaining strength, flexibility, and endurance; appropriate use of medications; communicating effectively with family, friends, and health professionals; nutrition; and much more.

There is no cost to participate but participants are highly encouraged to attend as many sessions as possible. 

Cheri Burcham is the Family Life Educator at the U of I Extension. She can reached at cburcham@illinois.edu.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Survey: Data literacy is becoming necessary in everyday life

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Survey: Data literacy is becoming necessary in everyday life

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News