FACTS FOR FAMILIES: Learning and practicing the Box Breathing technique

I love practicing mindfulness for stress reduction and have had several articles in this column about that topic. So, when I saw an article by Extension Educator Emily Schoenfelder about mindfulness and deep breathing practices, I wanted to make sure and share it with all of you.
Emily says: Deep breathing is a great way to calm anxious minds and bodies. Plus, it can create a moment to be mindful. Mindfulness is the practice of focusing your attention on the here and now.
We spend so much time focusing on the future.
• Can we finish our “to do” list?
• Will I do well on tomorrow’s test?
• How am I going to get the kids to dance and soccer and band and a play date?
We also often get stuck in the past.
• Was that the best decision for my family?
• Why didn’t I save that money?
• Should I have said that differently?
Mindfulness can take us out of these fretful states and help us be present where we are right now. It gives us a chance to consider the moment we’re in — what we’re doing and how we’re feeling right now. Plus, research shows a myriad of benefits that stem from mindfulness practices, such as increased positive affect and concentration, as well as decreased anxiety and depression.
Take a moment to be mindful while practicing the Box Breathing technique:
• Inhale to the count of 4
• Pause, gently holding your breath, for the count of 4
• Exhale to the count of 4
• Pause for 4 again
Repeat this cycle 5 times while assessing how you are feeling — physically, mentally, and emotionally.
Emily Schoenfelder's Connection Corner Blog can be found at extension.illinois.edu/blogs/connection-corner.
For more information on University of Illinois Unit 19 programming and to read more helpful articles, visit our website at https://extension.illinois.edu/ccdms, call us at 217-345-7034 or contact Cheri Burcham at cburcham@illinois.edu Also visit the Family Files Blog at https://extension.illinois.edu/blogs/family-files.