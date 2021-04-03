FACTS FOR FAMILIES: Learning and practicing the Box Breathing technique

I love practicing mindfulness for stress reduction and have had several articles in this column about that topic. So, when I saw an article by Extension Educator Emily Schoenfelder about mindfulness and deep breathing practices, I wanted to make sure and share it with all of you.

Emily says: Deep breathing is a great way to calm anxious minds and bodies. Plus, it can create a moment to be mindful. Mindfulness is the practice of focusing your attention on the here and now.

We spend so much time focusing on the future.

• Can we finish our “to do” list?

• Will I do well on tomorrow’s test?

• How am I going to get the kids to dance and soccer and band and a play date?

We also often get stuck in the past.

• Was that the best decision for my family?

• Why didn’t I save that money?

• Should I have said that differently?