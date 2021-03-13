FACTS FOR FAMILIES: Maintain a healthy brain during 'Brain Health Awareness Week'

When someone asks you to think about health, wellness and fitness, you usually think about physical health, exercise or nutrition.
Throughout a person’s lifetime, they should not only concentrate on improving and maintaining their physical health, but also be working on their cognitive or brain health.
Since Brain Health Awareness Week is coming up next week (March 15-21), I would like to share a few things you can do to maintain a healthy brain.
Getting enough good, quality sleep is important along with eating a heart healthy diet and exercising regularly. I have heard the phrase “what’s good for the heart is good for the brain” more than once while working with this topic.
Lowering your stress levels and keeping solid social connections and support also contribute to achieving good brain health. Researchers agree that challenging your brain daily is also beneficial and necessary to maintain brain health and delay cognitive decline as we get older.
You are never too young or old too start practicing brain “fitness.” We need to challenge our brains with many different activities. It is essential to reach beyond what is comfortable and try new exercises and activities that are interesting, varied and make us think a little more.
If an activity becomes too easy, we are not really exercising anymore, so we have to adjust the level of difficulty so that we feel challenged again. Not only is it important to get out of our comfort zone, but variety is also key. Our brain has many different areas to keep “fit.”
Just as we wouldn’t be considered physically fit if we only exercised our legs, we couldn’t achieve total brain health if we only focus on one area such as short-term memory. When we practice brain fitness, we also have to exercise the areas of critical thinking, spatial reasoning, and long-term memory.
Do you have to take a class to practice brain fitness? No. Will you be more likely to practice brain exercises while having a good time with others if you do? Yes!
I facilitate brain exercise classes each month called Wits Fitness Brain Training. During the pandemic, I have been hosting a virtual Wits Fitness class on the second Monday of each month at 2 p.m. We use the videoconferencing platform Zoom and you must register by contacting me by e-mail at cburcham@illinois.edu or call (217) 543-3755.
I will be continuing this class online but will also be opening up my live classes very soon – some of them starting in April. The classes are held at the Sullivan Senior Center on the fourth Monday at 1 p.m. and the Life Center in Toledo on the fourth Friday at 10:30 a.m. On the first Monday I also teach at the LifeSpan Center in Coles County at 10 a.m. and at the Shelby County Senior Center at 1 p.m. The class at our Arthur Extension office meets on the third Monday of the month at 2 p.m.
There is no fee to attend and everyone is welcome. As we get started back in person, please call these facilities or myself ahead of time to make sure they are going to happen. We always seem to have a great time at these classes. I tell people that you are never too old to get started, but the earlier you start challenging your brain, the better. So what are you waiting for? Start working out your brain right away.
For more information on University of Illinois Unit 19 programming and to read more helpful articles, visit our website at https://extension.illinois.edu/ccdms , call us at 217-345-7034 or contact Cheri Burcham at cburcham@illinois.edu Also visit the Family Files Blog at https://extension.illinois.edu/blogs/family-files