FACTS FOR FAMILIES: Making and keeping friends is an important skill for children

Do you remember your first childhood friend? Do you still have friends that you keep in touch with from school or work?

Humans are social creatures and we enjoy and do better being around others. So, knowing how to make and keep friends is an important skill for young children to learn.

For preschool and school-age children, friends are fun to have around. They can also be important to being successful in school. The Illinois Early Learning Project shares some facts about friendships, the benefits of having friends and how parents can help their child learn to be a good friend.

Young children who know how to form and maintain close friendships tend to adjust well to school, do well in classes and tend to have high self-esteem. They also learn important social skills such as cooperation and problem solving.

People who learn at an early age to make and keep close friends tend to engage in fewer risky behaviors as teens and have fewer mental health problems as adults than those who have no close childhood friends.

The best social skills teacher of all can be the example a parent or caregiver can set in their daily interactions with others. You know the saying — actions speak louder than words. Children learn how to make and keep friends when their parents: