Many of you know that I provide programs for the residents of Coles and surrounding counties. I wanted to take the opportunity to promote two very important programs I will be co-facilitating starting in June.

"A Matter of Balance: Managing Concerns About Falls" will begin Friday, June 2.

Many people will turn down chances to go out with family or friends because they are afraid of falling. What is worse, those who develop this fear then often limit their activities which can result in severe physical weakness and also increase isolation and depression when interactions with others are limited.

In this class, participants learn to set realistic goals to increase activity, change their environment to reduce fall risk factors, and learn simple exercises to increase strength and balance.

This series is sponsored by Catholic Charities of Decatur and will be held Fridays, June 2–July 28 from 9–11 a.m. at the Sullivan Senior Center at 114 E. Jefferson, Sullivan.

A nominal donation is suggested, and a workbook and refreshments are included. I will be partnering with Penny Arthur of the Moultrie County Counseling Center and Marina Neufeld of Catholic Charities to bring you this program.

Anyone interested needs to register by calling Marina at 217-428-3458, ext. 230 or e-mail her at Neufeld_dec@cc.dio.org by Friday, May 26.

Another valuable program coming up is "Take Charge of Your Diabetes."

This program is designed to teach those with diabetes the tools and techniques to help them become better health managers. Subjects covered include healthy eating, counting carbs, stress management, exercise and physical activity, monitoring blood sugar, medication management, working effectively with medical providers and much more.

Classes will be offered Wednesdays, June 7–July 19 (skipping June 14), from 2–4:30 p.m. Classes will be held at the Shelby County Senior Center at 325 East North Ninth, Shelbyville.

Prospective participants must register by Monday, June 2, by calling Community Care Systems at 217-774-7885 or the University of Illinois Extension office at 217-774-9546.

The six weekly sessions are highly interactive and will be co-facilitated by Kara Brown, Sheila Greuel and myself. Due to funding from the Administration for Community Living, there will be no cost for the workshop, but registration is required.

The American Diabetes Association identifies this program as meeting the Diabetes Support Initiative criteria for support programming, and if you or someone you care for has diabetes or is pre-diabetic, why not learn how to more effectively “take charge” and live an active and fulfilling life?