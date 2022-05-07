FACTS FOR FAMILIES: Meaningful conversations with mom

With the arrival of Mother’s Day, I thought I would share this relevant article from Extension Educator Judy Schmidt.

Judy says: As my children get older, one of the things I enjoy most is hearing stories from their day — their adventures, funny stories, and even the things they found challenging. I also enjoy asking them questions each year on their birthday trying to capture their thoughts and feelings at that moment in time. However, it is not often that my kids get the chance to ask me questions. But what fun that could be for the kids…learning a few things they might not know about their mom.

Mother’s Day can be hard for those who have lost a loved one or whose relationship is strained. However, these questions aren’t just for moms. Hopefully they can encourage dialogue with grandmas, aunts, siblings and other important people in your life, too. Some conversation starters you might use include:

• What is a favorite memory about your family growing up and/or your family now?

• What is the funniest thing that has ever happened to you?

• What is the best advice someone gave you?

• Share a special memory about your mom or mother figure in your life.

• What were you like as a kid? What did you like to do for fun?

• What is something you always wanted to do, but didn’t? Why didn’t you?

• Was there a major historical event in your lifetime? How did it impact you?

Whether you can be near the mother figure in your life this Mother’s Day or not, take time to have a meaningful conversation with them. You never know what you might learn about them and about yourself along the way, too.

Judy Schmidt's Connection Corner Blog can be found at extension.illinois.edu/blogs/connection-corner

For more information on University of Illinois Unit 19 programming and to read more helpful articles, visit our website at https://extension.illinois.edu/ccdms , call us at 217-345-7034 or contact Cheri Burcham at cburcham@illinois.edu Also visit the Family Files Blog at https://extension.illinois.edu/blogs/family-files

Cheri Burcham is the Family Life Educator at the U of I Extension.

