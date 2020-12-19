FACTS FOR FAMILIES: Mental challenges help with memory

I have been facilitating Wits Fitness brain health classes for several years and they provide socialization and expose participants to new challenges that they can hopefully practice on their own between classes. Since the pandemic, I have been holding this classes virtually via Zoom once a month. The next one will be held on Monday, Jan. 11, at 2 p.m. The class is free, but you need to contact me by e-mail at cburcham@illinois.edu or call 217-543-3755 and leave a message to get the meeting access information. You can participate with Zoom on any screen, but can also participate by calling in on your phone — you just won’t be able to see the screen for some activities. Think about joining the class and having fun while exercising your brain!