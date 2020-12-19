FACTS FOR FAMILIES: Mental challenges help with memory

So what things can we do to help with our memory and cognition? I always emphasize that exercise, a healthy diet, good sleep, socialization and stress management are all major contributors for a healthy brain.
But mentally challenging yourself with new and complex activities also helps with memory and overall cognition.
Does this mean you need to do crosswords, Sudoku or seek-a-word puzzles each day? Not necessarily.
Brain exercise is more than just paper/pencil activities, but encompasses any activity that actually requires a person to actively think to perform it. Anytime you are learning something new like a language, playing an instrument or a dance move, it can cause the production of new brain cells or neurons and the growth of new pathways between these neurons, improving communication between them.
Do you like to play cards? What about board games like chess, Mastermind, Jenga, Mind Trap and even Battleship? Do you like to work in the garden? Or travel? Or are you crafty and like to knit or create other projects?
All of these activities promote mental sharpness and are considered exercise for the brain as long as they are not too easy or something you do on auto pilot. Also, if you pursue mental activities that incorporate some of the other healthy brain contributors like socialization or physical exercise, you will get more “bang for your buck” in terms of how beneficial the activity will be for you.
I have been facilitating Wits Fitness brain health classes for several years and they provide socialization and expose participants to new challenges that they can hopefully practice on their own between classes. Since the pandemic, I have been holding this classes virtually via Zoom once a month. The next one will be held on Monday, Jan. 11, at 2 p.m. The class is free, but you need to contact me by e-mail at cburcham@illinois.edu or call 217-543-3755 and leave a message to get the meeting access information. You can participate with Zoom on any screen, but can also participate by calling in on your phone — you just won’t be able to see the screen for some activities. Think about joining the class and having fun while exercising your brain!
For more information on University of Illinois Unit 19 programming and to read more helpful articles, visit our website at https://extension.illinois.edu/ccdms , call us at 217-345-7034 or contact Cheri Burcham at cburcham@illinois.edu Also visit the Family Files Blog at https://extension.illinois.edu/blogs/family-files
