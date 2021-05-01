FACTS FOR FAMILIES: Move from awareness to acceptance by debunking autism myths

If you think about it, when did you learn to look up when your name is called, or stand in the “circle” when you want to be included in a group? Who taught you, beyond “please” and “thank you,” the social niceties that make one seem friendly, approachable, and someone you want to include in a group? For a person with autism, many of these social nuances need to be explicitly taught. Therefore, they can appear awkward, odd, or aloof.

The myth that arises from this difference in brain function is that people with autism prefer to be alone and have no desire for relationships with others. Their often blatantly truthful or abrupt interactions can be interpreted as intentional, and therefore the autistic person is avoided, left out, or even bullied.

The autistic brain’s need for sameness manifests itself in what diagnosticians call restricted repetitive behaviors. In essence, the autistic brain requires external input to regulate itself. This can include repetitive motor movements, strings of memorized language, or intense focus on one specific topic or part of an object.

People with autism often have trouble with transitions or unexpected change. They also may have aversions to sensory input, such as seams in clothing, lighting or sound, or taste, smell and texture of certain foods.