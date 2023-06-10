I wanted to share this article written by Extension Specialist Susan Sloop. Susan says: Summer days are filled with fun outdoor activities that include biking. I remember riding my bicycle to visit friends, go to softball practice, and head to the local swimming pool. My bike was not only transportation for me —it made me happy.

Physical activity, like bike riding, is one of the best ways to boost your mood and manage your mental health. It lowers cortisol — the body’s stress hormone and increases those feel-good hormones — endorphins. A daily bicycle ride can help manage depression, anxiety and improve your sleep.

As you dust off that bicycle seat and embark on your first summer bike ride, here are a few reminders from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration:

Wear a bicycle helmet. Everyone at every age should wear a properly fitting helmet.

Check your equipment. Ensure the tires are correctly inflated and the brakes are working before taking a ride.

Adjust your bicycle to fit. There should be 1 to 2 inches between the rider and the top bar if using a road bike and 3 to 4 inches if using a mountain bike. The seat should be level from front to back, and the height should be adjusted to allow a slight bend at the knee when the leg is fully extended. The handlebar height should be level with the seat.

Go with the traffic. Ride on the right in the same direction as other vehicles. Go with the flow, not against it.

Stay alert at all times. Watch for parked cars, look before turning, and use bike lanes or paths if possible

Help your child explore more about bikes with this 4-H Spark Activity at 4h.extension.illinois.edu/sites/default/files/2022-03/Bicycle_0.pdf and have fun making memories on your bikes this summer.