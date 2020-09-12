FACTS FOR FAMILIES: Online caregiver classes hosted by U of I Extension

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Charleston & Mattoon's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

If you read my column enough, you can probably tell that I love working with older adults and their families and caregivers.

I am aware that providing care for another person can be one of the toughest, yet most rewarding journeys a person can go through. Over 34 million people in the U.S. are caring for someone over the age of 50.

The Discover Caregiving Relationships webinar series is a six-session series designed to help caregivers address the many issues and challenges they face in their current role. Participants will discover the variety of relationships impacted by caregiving situations and learn techniques to help keep them healthy. Many times caregivers put their own needs last and this program examines the physical and emotional toll of caregiving and strategies for minimizing personal risks.

The free webinar series begins at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 8, and runs for six consecutive Thursdays using the videoconferencing platform Zoom. Online registration is required and can be found at go.illinois.edu/discovercaregiving.