FACTS FOR FAMILIES: Online caregiver classes hosted by U of I Extension

If you read my column enough, you can probably tell that I love working with older adults and their families and caregivers.
I am aware that providing care for another person can be one of the toughest, yet most rewarding journeys a person can go through. Over 34 million people in the U.S. are caring for someone over the age of 50.
The Discover Caregiving Relationships webinar series is a six-session series designed to help caregivers address the many issues and challenges they face in their current role. Participants will discover the variety of relationships impacted by caregiving situations and learn techniques to help keep them healthy. Many times caregivers put their own needs last and this program examines the physical and emotional toll of caregiving and strategies for minimizing personal risks.
The free webinar series begins at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 8, and runs for six consecutive Thursdays using the videoconferencing platform Zoom. Online registration is required and can be found at go.illinois.edu/discovercaregiving.
Participants may choose one or more of the sessions based on interest. If one needs a reasonable accommodation to participate in programming, you can contact me at cburcham@illinois.edu or by phone at (217) 543-3755. Early requests are strongly encouraged to allow sufficient time for the requested accommodation.
The Discover Caregiving Relationships webinar schedule includes:
• Oct. 8, Caregivers Need Care Too: This session examines how to recognize and prevent caregiver stress and burnout with strategies for self-care.
• Oct. 15, Losses and Mixed Emotions of Caregiving: Caregivers experience losses and difficult emotions such as frustration, guilt and fear. Learn how common these emotions are for caregivers and how to accept and manage them.
• Oct. 22, Changing Relationships in Caregiving: Identify and understand the relationship changes that can develop among family members, successful long-distance caregiving, and the need for family support.
• Oct. 29, Couple Relationships in Caregiving: Caregiving situations can bring unexpected challenges to couple relationships. Learn more about those unique circumstances and techniques for maintaining your special bond and relationship dynamic.
• Nov. 5, Speak Clearly, Listen Carefully: Effective communication is important in our world but critical in a caregiving situation. Learning communication techniques that help you express feelings in a productive way is advantageous for the caregiver, care receiver, family members, friends, health care, and eldercare services team.
• Nov. 12, Eldercare Services and Professionals: How to Maneuver through the Maze: Locating professional assistance with caregiving can be challenging. In this session, caregivers can gain useful information on available eldercare service resources and how to navigate the process.
This program was created for informal caregivers of older adults with the intention of being educational but also to provide support for them as they provide care for others. I really hope that those who are in need of this type of program will be able to attend.
Build your health & fitness knowledge
Sign up here to get the latest health & fitness updates in your inbox every week!