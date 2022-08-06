FACTS FOR FAMILIES: Program to provide ways to improve happiness

Our lives are bombarded with negativity, stress, and countless threats to our emotional well-being, work, and closest relationships.

In the past, it was suggested that if we focused more and worked harder, we would be more successful, and then experience more happiness.

But new research shows that when we experience happiness and positivity first, it turns on all the learning centers in the brain and fuels positive outcomes in all aspects of our lives. In fact, research shows that more happiness and positivity cause us to be three times more creative, 23% less fatigued and 31% more productive.

Realistically, there can be many barriers to being positive. External factors like financial struggles, racial injustice, natural disasters, and the recent pandemic can contribute to internal factors like loneliness, anxiety, depression, anger and hopelessness.

Any of these can make it difficult to have a positive attitude. The good news is that we can choose to be happy. Happiness is approximately 50% genetics, and 10% outside circumstances like financial status, your home, marriage, children, etc. But 40% is through intentional activity – your thoughts and actions – things that you have control over. So you can decide to be happy and positive – it just might take a little effort and training at first.

My family life colleagues, and I have adapted a program originally developed by Dr. David Schramm of Utah State University Extension that provides 10 ways to improve happiness, positivity and well-being. We will be presenting this program via Zoom as a webinar at 2 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 18.

The webinar is free, you just have to register by going online to go.illinois.edu/2022HCELessons.

You should join us to find out more about this topic and the 10 happy “hacks” that are designed to boost positivity and productivity as well as mood and attitude. I also plan to reveal these happy hacks in future articles - eventually.

I will leave you with one today – try the "10:5" rule for smiling. When you are within 10 feet of someone, smile at them. When you get within five feet of them, say hello. You’ll be amazed at the results and how it makes you feel when you practice this simple hack.