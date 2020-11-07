FACTS FOR FAMILIES: Roasting your favorite root vegetables

As it gets cooler, I find that I tend to eat more, especially warm comfort food. Extension Educator Jenna Smith wrote this article last year and posted it in her blog Simply Nutritious, Quick and Delicious. I am sharing it with you along with her yummy recipe.

Turning fresh fall veggies into fabulous favorites can happen with roasting, a simple cooking technique. Roasting allows vegetables or other foods to develop a crispy crust on the outside while creating a subtle sweetness. This is due to the magic of caramelization.

Caramelization is a type of non-enzymatic browning reaction. During this reaction, volatile chemicals are released, water is removed, and sugars break down, transforming the food to a brownish color with a nutty-sweet flavor. Roasting, along with baking, is a dry heat cooking method, but while we often use these two terms interchangeably, there are a few differences. Roasting generally refers to cooking at higher temperatures, and it involves foods that already have a solid structure, such as meats or vegetables. Baking, on the other hand, refers to cooking at lower temperatures and involves food that lack structure in the beginning, such as bread dough.