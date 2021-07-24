FACTS FOR FAMILIES: Rounding up fresh blueberries

I absolutely love blueberries and also when I get to pick them myself! So I wanted to share this article and recipe by Extension Educators Caitlin Mellendorf and Jenna Smith.

They say: I got to spend some time a few weeks ago picking blueberries! Put on my hat and UV shirt, brought a bottle of water, and got to pickin'. Thank goodness for taller blueberry bushes so I could take a break from crouching down. Now the question is: what to do with all the fresh blueberries?

Nutritionally, a 1/2-cup of blueberries contains around 40 calories, 10g carbohydrates, 2g fiber, and is a good source of vitamin C, folate, and vitamin K. Blueberries do not have significant amounts of fat, sodium, or protein.

• Buy: Blueberries should be a deep blue-purple color, firm, and plump. Avoid berries that are mashed, shriveled, or have wrinkled flesh or mold. If choosing processed blueberries, such as juiced or frozen, look for those without added sugar. While you can find fresh blueberries almost year-round in stores, the best quality and lowest prices will be in summer months.

• Shop Local: I have two local u-pick blueberry patches near me and I'm guessing you might too. An internet search, a local newspaper, or even social media might reveal some local spots.

• Price: According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, fresh blueberries cost around $4.40 per pound, with frozen berries around $3.50 per pound. These are certainly one of the more expensive fruits, so look for good quality berries before you buy.

• Store: Keep unwashed berries in your refrigerator for up to a week, discarding soft or wrinkled berries. Like other fresh fruits, washing berries before storage leads them to spoil quickly. Or freeze them yourself for longer storage with instructions from the National Center for Home Food Preservation.

• Prepare: Wash before eating or using in recipes. Remove small stems, if any are present.

• Eat: Commonly eaten as a fruit side to meals or as a snack, blueberries work well in sweet dishes such as bakery items and fruit salads. Blueberries make excellent additions to savory recipes, like lettuce salads and sauces for meat.

Lemon Blueberry Cheesecake

Our oven needed 45 minutes to fully bake the filling, so keep cooking until the center is firm.

Crust

1 1/2 cups graham cracker crumbs

3 Tbsp. nonfat plain yogurt

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. In a medium bowl, mix together graham cracker crumbs and yogurt. Press into a greased 8x8-inch pan or 9-inch round pan. Bake for 5 minutes and let cool.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Filling

1 (8 oz.) package Neufchatel cheese

3/4 cup nonfat plain yogurt

1/3 cup granulated sugar

2 Tbsp. fresh lemon juice

Zest of one small lemon

2 egg whites

1 tsp. vanilla extract

2 Tbsp. all-purpose flour

1 cup fresh blueberries

1. Wash hands.

2. In a large bowl, beat Neufchatel cheese, yogurt and sugar with an electric hand mixer. Add the lemon juice, zest, egg whites, vanilla, and flour and beat until fully combined. Fold in blueberries.

3. Pour filling over the crust and return to oven. Bake at 350 degrees for 25-30 minutes. Remove from oven, allow to cool and refrigerate for at least three hours before serving.

Nutrition analysis per serving: 280 calories, 9g fat, 300mg sodium, 45g carbohydrate, 2g fiber, 6g protein

Caitlin Mellendorf and Jenna Smith's "Live Well Eat Well Blog" can be found at https://extension.illinois.edu/blogs/live-well-eat-well

For more information on University of Illinois Unit 19 programming and to read more helpful articles, visit our website at https://extension.illinois.edu/ccdms , call us at 217-345-7034 or contact Cheri Burcham at cburcham@illinois.edu Also visit the Family Files Blog at https://extension.illinois.edu/blogs/family-files

Cheri Burcham is the Family Life Educator at the U of I Extension.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Build your health & fitness knowledge Sign up here to get the latest health & fitness updates in your inbox every week! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.