FACTS FOR FAMILIES: Savory or sweet summertime salsa!

I love salsa! My brother does also, and at his wedding reception, he even had a salsa bar with all his favorites! I want to share this article written by Illinois Extension intern Kelsey Smith, that is all about salsa.

Kelsey says: whether you are a savory or sweet person, make fresh salsa your go-to snack this summer! Salsa is a versatile and nutritious condiment that offers many health benefits and hydration for your body. When it comes to salsa, most people think of tomatoes, jalapenos, onions, and lime juice, but I challenge you to think outside the box and add your own flare using your favorite fruits and vegetables.

Instead of the typical tomato base, switch things up and enjoy a fruit-based salsa or corn-based salsa. If you have a sweet tooth like I do, a fruit salsa may be the way to go by adding peaches, kiwis, or berries with a touch of honey and cinnamon to top it off! For a more savory salsa like corn salsa, add diversity with bell peppers, cucumbers, and avocado.

Enjoy your savory or sweet salsa by topping off some of your favorite recipes such as salads, scrambled eggs, tacos, baked potatoes, chicken, or fish. Some fun ways to enjoy fruit salsas are with cornbread or pancakes, or as a dip with graham crackers or whole wheat cinnamon tortilla chips!

The variety of fresh produce used in salsa offers many health benefits because of its high vitamin and mineral content, as well as fiber. Most fruits and vegetables are composed of 90% water making salsa a double-win for us during the summer months to help maintain our hydration status! This low-calorie condiment can be a great addition to any meal and helps bring new flavor to any of your “go-to “recipes!

Sweet Sunrise Strawberry Pineapple Salsa

1 pineapple cored, peeled, diced

1-pound strawberries, hulled, diced

2 Roma tomatoes, diced

1/3 red onion, minced

1 jalapeno, minced

1/3 cup fresh cilantro chopped

1 lime, juiced

1/4 teaspoon salt

In a large bowl, add the diced pineapple and strawberries. Toss in the tomatoes, red onion, jalapeno, and cilantro. Finish the recipe off with lime juice and salt. Stir to combine. Allow to sit for 30 minutes before serving. Refrigerate leftovers and use within 5-7 days.

Yield: 18 (1/2 cup) servings

Nutrition Facts (per serving): 35 calories, 0 grams fat, 35 milligrams sodium, 9 grams carbohydrate, 1 gram fiber, 1 gram protein

Kelsey Smith's "Simply nutritious, quick and delicious" blog can be found at extension.illinois.edu/blogs