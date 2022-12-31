FACTS FOR FAMILIES: Sending gratitude has wonderful benefits

When was the last time you received a handwritten thank you note? Or sent one to someone else? How did it make you feel?

This is a very timely article by Extension Educator Emily Schoenfelder about the importance of sending thank you notes and how to do it. Emily says: It should come as no surprise that any opportunity to combine both of these amazing things brings me particular joy. Thank you notes are just that. And as we enter the holiday season, we have so many opportunities to utilize them.

Now sure, there are easier and faster ways to express gratitude (thank you text, anyone?). And call me old-fashioned (or just old), but I still think there is something incredibly special about a handwritten note. Knowing that someone took the time to put pen to paper makes it feel more significant, weightier, more notable – quite literally.

Thank you note benefits

Practicing gratitude: I know. I know. Recently, gratitude has been so often touted as good advice that you may be sick of hearing about. But, honestly, it’s for a really great reason. It works. There is a boatload of research about how gratitude improves overall wellness — physical, mental, emotional, social, and more.

I know. I know. Recently, gratitude has been so often touted as good advice that you may be sick of hearing about. But, honestly, it’s for a really great reason. It works. There is a boatload of research about how gratitude improves overall wellness — physical, mental, emotional, social, and more. Improving writing skills: Writing letters is a vital skill for young people. It not only allows them to practice handwriting and grammar, but helps foster the ability to use letters as an important communication tool, now and for the future.

Writing letters is a vital skill for young people. It not only allows them to practice handwriting and grammar, but helps foster the ability to use letters as an important communication tool, now and for the future. Encouraging pro-social behavior: Did you know that pro-social behavior, an action intended to help others, is an indicator of youth thriving? Though you may not have put it in those terms, you probably did know that. We all want our kids to be kind and empathetic and willing to help to help other people. In short, we want them to develop pro-social behavior – and expressing gratitude can foster this in both the expressor and the recipient. In fact, one study shows that when they felt appreciated, people were more likely to help both the people that appreciated them, and other people, too.

Writing a great thank you note

Start with a salutation. This is the typical greeting line. It can be as formal or informal as appropriate, but it’s nice to address the recipient by name.

This is the typical greeting line. It can be as formal or informal as appropriate, but it’s nice to address the recipient by name. Add a personal acknowledgement. After the obligatory opener, consider writing a sentence or two about your interactions with the recipient or their state of affairs – or just ask how they are.

After the obligatory opener, consider writing a sentence or two about your interactions with the recipient or their state of affairs – or just ask how they are. Say what you’re thankful for. Be specific.

Be specific. Say why you’re thankful. This is the place to elaborate on how the recipient’s actions or gift improved your life. This might include details of what you liked about a gift or how you intend to use it. Or it might mean explaining the benefits you received, or how their actions made you feel. During this step, it helps to be genuine and reflective about your subject.

This is the place to elaborate on how the recipient’s actions or gift improved your life. This might include details of what you liked about a gift or how you intend to use it. Or it might mean explaining the benefits you received, or how their actions made you feel. During this step, it helps to be genuine and reflective about your subject. Repeat your thanks and wrap it up. Reiterate your gratitude or add a final thought. Then, finish with a sincere closing.

Tips for getting children involved

Make it fun. Try allowing your kids to play with or use the gifts they received before they start writing. Ask questions as prompts to help them plan what they’ll say in the note.

Try allowing your kids to play with or use the gifts they received before they start writing. Ask questions as prompts to help them plan what they’ll say in the note. Simplify the process. The steps above are great for adults or older youth but can be daunting for younger children. To make the process more accessible, stick to the basics. Maybe just use a greeting line, the thing they’re thankful for, and a closing.

The steps above are great for adults or older youth but can be daunting for younger children. To make the process more accessible, stick to the basics. Maybe just use a greeting line, the thing they’re thankful for, and a closing. Be the transcriber. While the actual act of writing can be beneficial, it may also be a barrier for some kiddos. Sometimes, it may help to have your little one write a greeting line and closing, but dictate the longer sentences to an adult.

While the actual act of writing can be beneficial, it may also be a barrier for some kiddos. Sometimes, it may help to have your little one write a greeting line and closing, but dictate the longer sentences to an adult. Add an activity. Encourage your child(ren) to draw a picture or make a craft that can accompany (or take the place of) a note. This can make an especially meaningful “thank you” for the recipient.

Emily Schoenfelder's, Connection Corner Blog can be found at extension.illinois.edu/blogs/connection-corner