FACTS FOR FAMILIES: Should I do my own tax preparation?

Since we are well into tax preparation season, I thought it would be helpful to share this blog article from Extension Educator Kathy Sweedler.

Kathy says: Every year people gather up all their tax documents, organize them and then think about their options: do their income tax filing themselves, pay someone else do it, or find another option. Today, let’s explore these options.

Is it better to pay someone else or file your taxes by yourself?

This is a very important question to ask yourself. Many people can do their own taxes effectively, especially when using the tax preparation software programs that help complete the forms. However, many people benefit by hiring a professional to do their taxes. This is especially true if your finances are more complex – for example, if you own your own business.

Another option is to explore if you qualify for free assistance. Overall, it depends on the complexity of the income tax filing as well as your comfort level with tax preparation. Of course, your time and convenience need to be considered too.

I want to do my own tax preparation.