FACTS FOR FAMILIES: Social-emotional learning and your child

Life has not been easy for most parents who have school-aged children.

It has been unpredictable for some parents, not knowing from day to day whether their child(ren) will be in a school building or learning remotely from home.

My Extension colleague Tessa Hobbs-Curley recently wrote an article about this topic and the role of social-emotional learning and children.

She says: Just recently a friend of mine got word that her daycare had to close for two-weeks because of COVID, which meant her child attending that daycare and her older school-aged child had to stay home from school and quarantine.

Forced quickly into shifting gears, my friend arranged to work from home so she could look after her children. Having to pivot on short notice is like a tornado for her.

Just like my friend, many parents are, have, or may have to experience this same juggling act as well. More than ever, social and emotional skills are essential to the success of our children's future.