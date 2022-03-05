FACTS FOR FAMILIES: Starting a family as LGBTQ+ parents

I would like to share another great article written by Eastern Illinois University graduate student, Kayli Worthey.

Kayli says: During my first year of college, I had a professor in the middle of the adoption process with her partner. I will never forget the day she shared the news that their adoption agency had found them a child and would be meeting them within the next week. Her happiness was contagious, but I couldn’t help but think how hard the process to become parents as an LGBTQ+ couple must be.

Starting a family is a massive decision for anyone; however, it can seem even bigger for LGBTQ+ couples. Over the years, lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, and other sexual and gender minority (LGBTQ+) couples have faced considerable controversy over becoming parents.

Research has confirmed time and time again that children of LGBTQ+ adults in positive environments still thrive like those in heterosexual parent families. Getting past the social discrimination and legal barriers is only the first step in starting a family as LGBTQ+ parents. There are many other considerations as well.

According to a 2019 study, in the United States, there are more than 11.3 million adults (approximately 4.5%) that identify as LGBTQ. However, one’s sexuality does not change what their families look like. LGBTQ parents are single, cohabitating, married, or divorced. Like marriage among LGBTQ+ couples, families with LGBTQ+ parents have increased over the years. According to the 2019 Census, an estimated 29% of LGBTQ adults are raising a child together.

These children are often being worried about, as people think having LGBTQ+ parents will negatively affect a child’s development. However, research has shown that children of LGBTQ+ parents fare similar to those with heterosexual parents. The main differences are created when stigma and discrimination stressors create a hostile parenting environment.

While nationally, same-sex couples have the right to marry, no federal nondiscrimination law protects LGBTQ people or a magic wand to make social stigma disappear. Unfortunately, each state regulates its parenting, foster, and adoption policies, practices, and procedures, leaving LGBTQ parents vulnerable to discrimination and barriers when seeking to start a family.

When LGBTQ+ couples believe it’s time to start considering starting a family, it can be both a joyous and stressful time. Here are some topics to consider when deciding to start a family as an LGBTQ couple:

Support from Family and Friends: Starting a family can be stressful; therefore, it is vital to have a positive support system on the journey to parenthood. Find people who will support your goals, believe in you, and set boundaries with those who don’t.

Options for Starting A Family: There are many different options LGBTQ couples have for starting a family including:

Surrogacy is an excellent option for many gay couples seeking a child, as one can be biologically connected to a child without heterosexual relations. But there could be some legal complications, high costs, and possible discrimination.

Assisted Reproduction through Donor Insemination & IVF is also an excellent choice for lesbian same-sex couples as it can provide the traditional pregnancy experience for one partner. However, a major decision is choosing a known or anonymous donor.

Adoption is one of the most common options chosen by LGBTQ+ couples to achieve their parenting dreams. According to the Family Equality Council, same-sex couples are at least four times more likely to adopt than heterosexual couples. There are many children in the world waiting for their forever home, and same-sex couples can positively impact those children’s lives while fulfilling their hopes of becoming parents.

